Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, April 12 to 14, 2024, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold is landing in Yas Island to entertain fans of all ages this April. Tickets start at Dhs95 and are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website. In this live-action, family-friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail of a series of mysterious events in South America, where a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoinks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang…

If you’ve been following whatson.ae , you would’ve caught this blockbuster announcement : the Saudi Super Cup takes place this April 8 to 11 in Abu Dhabi, and will welcome titans of football including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Featuring Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Wehda, get set for thrilling sporting action on the pitch.

When: April 12 to 21

Where: Al Ain Zoo

Al Ain’s DAZ Festival is about to take over the Al Ain Zoo for ten days of family fun, and this is your chance to reconnect with nature through immersive activities, animal encounters (safe ones, of course), live music and much more. Being held under the theme ‘Farm meets Safari’, you can participate in fun workshops, enjoy rides, and great F&B selections at this great family-friendly festival.

DAZ Festival, Al Ain Zoo, Shiab Al Ashkar, Abu Dhabi, April 12 to 21. dazfestival.ae

Kayan Wellness Festival

When: April 17 to 21

Where: Al Fahid Island

Celebrate yoga, dance, healing and music at the Kayan Wellness Festival, which takes over Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous Al Fahid Island from April 17 to 21. The five-day fest will cover music, self-cafe, creativity and more, and true to its name, do wonders for your wellness.

Kayan Wellness Festival, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, April 17 to 21. @kayanfestival

BRED 2024

When: April 24 to 28

Where: Yas Bay

An exciting line up of global hip hop stars including Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign and Metro Boomin will perform in Abu Dhabi at BRED 2024, and you can catch them live with several other leading names in the industry at the Yas Bay Waterfront this April. As well, if you’re a fan of neo-culture, lifestyle, art and the like, get set for a treat that packs in all of the aforementioned at this five-day fest. BRED 2024 will showcase the influence and impact of neo-culture on music, fashion, art, sports and food, and the festival is expected to draw crowds from different communities. It promises an authentic, unique experience, inviting visitors to celebrate their individuality, while offering them a platform for creative self-expression.

BRED Abu Dhabi 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, 2024. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

When: April 26 to May 5

Where: Etihad Arena

The world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL lands at the Etihad Arena this April. Expect spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatics at this extravaganza that will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics, until May 5. Ticket prices start from Dhs175. Read more here and book your tickets here.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 26 to May 5, from Dhs175. @cirquedusoleil

Peggy Gou

When: April 27

Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Calling all Peggy Gou fans! The Korean DJ is set to perform in the UAE, this time at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Peggy Gou has already performed in the UAE in several venues across Dubai, but we can expect this performance to be very different. Peggy Gou isn’t the first entertainer to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Back in October 2022, superstar John Legend held a wonderful performance under at the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi dome, so we can’t wait to see an electric Peggy Gou set under the iconic Louvre dome.

Peggy Gou Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, tickets prices TBA, April 27, Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi

May

Scorpions

When: May 17

Where: Etihad Arena

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 17, 2024, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour, and to mark the 40th anniversary of their album of the same name. The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers, known for super hits such as ‘Rock You like A Hurricane’, ‘Wind of Change’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Big City Nights’ and many more, are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals, that will ring out to the depths of the Etihad Arena’s seating chart.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

When: May 18 to 26

Where: Etihad Arena

A list of hilarious comedians will descend on the Etihad Arena, including Aziz Ansari, Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, from May 18 to 26. With each performer bringing their signature brand of humour to the capital, expect the Abu Dhabi audience to be left in stitches. Snap up your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

June

Monster Jam

When: June 8 and 9

Where: Etihad Arena

Slam bang action with monstrous metal and troublingly huge tyres arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 8 and 9, 2024 and we’re excited to see exactly what the event is known for the world over, with big, bad, mean machines that wrestle in the dirt to see who comes out on top.

Monster Jam Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 (1pm and 6pm) and June 9 (1pm), pit party on both days at 10am, prices from Dhs145, family pack deals available, @proactivevents_me

Matilda the Musical

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Etihad Arena

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda, written by world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

August

UFC Fight Night

When: August 3

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

When: October 4 and 6

Where: Etihad Arena

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

Take That Live

When: October 25

Where: Etihad Arena

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.

Take That, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

While Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to have capitalites ROFL-ing, the laughs won’t end anytime soon in Abu Dhabi. Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me