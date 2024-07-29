It’s set to cut travel time from 10 minutes to just one minute. Here’s all you need to know…

Dubai motorists, we have some good news: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced the construction of a new single-lane, 300-metre bridge directly connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Mall of the Emirates.

It’s set to cut traffic congestion and dramatically reduce travel time for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali direction to the mall from 10 minutes to just one minute.

Additionally, the current ramp at Umm Suqeim intersection will be widened, reducing the travel time by almost half, from 15 minutes to 8 minutes. The Dhs165 million road project also includes improvements to pedestrian and cycling lanes.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project involves the construction of a 300-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road with a single lane, providing direct access to the Mall of the Emirates parking lots… pic.twitter.com/wgmn2MLFst — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 28, 2024

“Further works include improving the surface roads extending 2.5 km around the Mall, developing three signalised surface intersections, modifying the bus station at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, converting the street next to Kempinski Hotel from one-way to two-way, and enhancing pedestrian and cycling lanes. These improvements also cover paving, lighting, traffic signals, rainwater drainage system, and landscaping work.” explained HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The announcement follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to continue improving the road infrastructure to meet urban development and population growth.

Images: Dubai Media Office