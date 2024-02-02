From new Salik gates to paid parking in Dubai Mall…

Just one month into the new year and Dubai has already seen some key transport updates. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling in some noteworthy changes aimed at enhancing traffic management and ensuring a seamless transportation system for residents and commuters.

Here are 3 major traffic updates coming to Dubai this year:

Increased minimum top-up amount for Nol cards

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new minimum top-up amount for Nol cards. As of January 15, 2024, commuters must now top-up their Nol cards with a minimum of Dhs20, increased from Dhs5. Commuters should also have a minimum of Dhs15 on their Nol card (previously Dhs7.50) when using the metro to cover a round trip. One-way fares range from Dhs3 to Dhs15 depending on area zones and class.

Paid parking in Dubai Mall

Salik in cooperation with Emaar Malls announced that parking at Dubai Mall will soon become a paid service. The payment will include a barrier-free system which will be put in place by Salik. It is expected to be rolled out in the third quarter of 2024. The process will be automated and customers will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. The payment will be deducted directly from the customer’s Salik user account – the same way it works when you pass the tolls. The price is yet to be announced, so stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

New Salik toll gates

Two new Salik toll gates will begin operating on Dubai roads in November 2024, taking the total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to 10. The first will be located at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and the second in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

