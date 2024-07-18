As announced by the United Arab Emirates Cabinet…

If you’re planning a getaway with loved ones or making travel plans for the latter half of 2024, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

Here are all the UAE public holidays remaining in 2024

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

In 2024, Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawiis expected to fall on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which corresponds to September 15, 2024 which is a Sunday. So, it looks like we won’t get a long weekend.

When Islamic New Year fell on Sunday July 7, no extra day off was given, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to see if a public holiday is given on either the Friday or Monday.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday. However, after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. This means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who normally have Saturday and Sunday off.

After this, the only next holiday we will have to look forward to is in 2025. As has been the tradition in recent years, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a holiday so everyone can celebrate the New Year. For the rest of the holidays in 2025, visit this link here.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcement which is usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Images: Getty Images