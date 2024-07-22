A blissful beach retreat with plenty for all ages…

There are plenty of incredible hotel deals to take advantage of in the UAE this summer, but one hotel that should be at the top of your list regardless for a staycation is the Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah.

Location

Nestled on the white sand shores of Ras Al Khaimah, just past the Al Hamra Village – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is a palatial property on the shorefront of the adventure emirate.

Look and Feel

The resort has recently undergone renovations. While maintaining the core arabesque feel on the façade and interior of the resort, there is a sense of an elevated stay. You instantly feel as though you are officially on vacation as soon as you walk through the doors. Evidence of the contemporary upgrades is evident throughout the bright and instantly relaxing lobby and in our ninth-floor King Ocean View Junior Suite.

Rooms

Walking into the newly renovated room, which is more modern and bright. to the right, double sliding doors open to a full his and her dressing room with blissfully soft gowns waiting to envelop us in a warm hug. Just adjacent to the dressing room is a sumptuous bathroom, complete with a rain shower and bathtub big enough for two. The junior suite comes with an extra-large king and a separate living area. The balcony is modest but has a beautiful view of the pool area and the expansive Arabian Gulf beyond.

Facilities

The resort has it all. From a gorgeous adult-only beach club and pool to restaurants, a stunning spa and a gym. It also offers three distinct restaurant options, with two pool bars, one of which is a swim-up bar so you can order your refreshments without leaving the water.

The pampering spa themed around the ocean is beautifully decorated and cannot go without a mention. Entering the spa feels as though you have stepped into Poseidon’s castle, with ceiling elements that are reminiscent of pearls and blue walls that emulate the ocean.

Their signature couples massage will take your relaxation into overdrive with a private steam room, and jacuzzi in the VIP suite where your muscles are relaxed before the signature massage mimicking the motion of the ocean as the masseuse works their magic.

Food and drink

From steakhouse to Mediterranean poolside restaurant – there are no less than eight restaurants and bars to treat your taste buds to. Lexington Grill offers dry-aged beef, in an old-school steakhouse environment where the singer keeps vibes bluesy and mellow.

A standout for us was the Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, Umi. As far as attention to detail and care for cuisine and tradition goes, Umi goes far beyond the typical hotel dining experience. We delighted in an incredible seven-course tasting menu that highlighted the signature dishes of the restaurant. These included a sumptuous salmon tiradito, and Hamachi sashimi, with wasabi ground fresh at our table we knew we were in for a treat – a new delight that we had not tried before, tempura avocado is an intriguing and welcome sensation of texture.

Rates

A one-night stay at the King Ocean View Junior Suite starts from Dhs1,147 per night including breakfast. The half-board rate starts from Dhs1,650 per night.

The verdict

It’s safe to say that if you and your partner, or even you and your family are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is modest hours drive away that feels as though you have been teleported to a pristine beach holiday with unmatched barefoot luxury.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 203 555. hilton.com