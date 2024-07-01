Say adieu to these beach clubs for now…

These beloved Dubai beach clubs have closed their doors for the summer-sweat session coming very soon. As the temperatures soar, these venues are taking a poquito break, and rightly so. If beach days at any of these sunny spots are your thing, then you’ll have to bid farewell, but only for now – BRB, they’ll be back shortly.

DRIFT Beach: Reopening in September

On the shorefront of Al Sufouh, Drift Beach is an elegant and refined beach club that serves as an ode to the South of France. It will be taking an extended hiatus this summer, closing its doors and ready to welcome you to a new, revamped look in September.

Summersalt: Reopening on September 1

Summersalt Beach Club in the Jumeirah Al Naseem will be closed during peak summer time, which means chic pool days, stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and yoga classes on the beach will have to take a break for a bit. Summersalt is a great vibe and we already can’t want for the club to return come winter.

WHITE Beach: Reopening on August 31

Atlantis, The Palm venue WHITE Beach will be reopening for the winter on September 1. A typical period of two months, and you’ll have to take a break from the infinity pools, the lavish cabanas and all the fun the beach club has to offer, but for a short time only. WHITE is one of the OGs – we’ll be waiting.

Soul Beach

This scenic sunset spot draped in golden hour hues of orange and white will be breaking up for the summer in the first week of July, so if you’re a regular of the club, you’ll have to wait some to go back. Located in JA The Resort, this is a stunning escape that is actually an escape (JA as in Jebel Ali).

Nikki Beach

This iconic destination, a beach club pioneer in the region, has closed it’s doors to the public starting this month. Fun pool days, splashing out and poolside parties will be taking a break for the summer season. Stay tuned for what winter brings.

Be Beach

Located in the Dubai Harbour, this chic beach club is taking a break starting today and will be closed for the whole of summer. The promise is of exciting things for the winter season, so we stay tuned and wait for what’s coming. Until then, say goodbye to fun pool days and sun soaking for a bit.

