Sponsored: A fantastic deal on the Palm…

Experience the ultimate family retreat this summer at Wyndham Residences The Palm, where a fun family stay meets comfort and convenience. With a range of incredible world-class amenities and stunning accommodations, the hotel promises a memorable stay for everybody.

A family retreat

The summer staycation offer at Wyndham Residences The Palm will provide an unforgettable family getaway this summer season.

Starting from just Dhs399, guests can stay in a lavish studio, complete with breakfast for two adults and two children. The offer also comes with complimentary stay and breakfast for kids under 12, as well as free access to the kids club.

Unparalleled amenities and activities

Wyndham Residences The Palm boasts a variety of amenities that cater to every guest young, old and furry. The hotel is pet-friendly, making it the perfect escape for the whole family, so bring along those little pups or cats.

For families, the complimentary kids club offers a range of fun and engaging activities for children, ensuring they have a delightful stay.

Enjoy a private white sandy beach that comes with a selection of watersport activities, perfect for if you’re seeking adventure or relaxation by the coast.

The spa and gym provide you the chance to unwind or stay active during your stay. Additionally, you can indulge in international cuisine and refreshing cocktails at the stylish restaurant and bar, enjoying a 25 per cent discount on food and beverages as part of the summer offer.

Upscale stays

The rooms at Wyndham Residences The Palm are designed with comfort in mind. Choose from spacious studios, one, two, or three-bedroom apartments – which feature a balcony, kitchen or kitchenette, and magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf or Palm West Beach and the glittering Dubai skyline.

Wyndham Residences The Palm is an ideal destination for your summer staycation, providing you and your family with upscale comfort, and a host of activities and amenities to take advantage of.

Book your family retreat and create lasting memories at the gorgeous beachfront property.

Wyndham Residences The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, stays start from Dhs399 for two adults and two children. wyndhamresidencespalm.com

Images: Supplied