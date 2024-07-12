Spare a thought for your furrier residents…

It’s the start of summer, and temperatures in the UAE have already crossed 50 degrees. With this in mind, it is important to spare a thought for our pets who, unlike you and I, have a harder time keeping cool because they don’t release heat by sweating.

We spoke to our friend, Yvonne and her adorable pup, Boefje from Doggie Adventures UAE and have compiled a handy list of tips to help keep your fur babies cool over the summer months, and what to do should they suffer from overheating.

Here are 6 tips to keep your pets cool over the summer in the UAE

Dogs should ideally be walked early in the morning or after sunset

With UAE being paved with heat-locking materials like concrete and tarmac, it’s important to check that the ground is not too hot for your dog to walk on as their paw pads can burn.

To ensure it’s not too hot, use your hand or your bare foot as a barometer. If you can comfortably place it on the pavement for 10 seconds – you’re good to go.

Additionally, pet owners should consider shortening the length of their walks and slowing down the pace to not exhaust their furry friends. As much as possible, opt for the shaded route, but keep an eye on your pet at all times as they don’t have a ‘natural alarm’ of when ‘enough is enough’. In other words, don’t stay out too long even if it is in the shade when the sun is up.

Try to keep pets indoors during the hottest hours of the day

Although our pets love to sunbathe and frolic in the sunshine over summer, it can be dangerous. Short-nosed dogs such as pugs and bulldogs, and small animals like rabbits and birds find it particularly difficult in extreme heat conditions.

Try to keep your pets inside during daylight hours. However, if this is not possible, avoid letting them outside between noon and 4pm when the sun is at its strongest.

If your pets live for the garden, make sure there is a shaded area for them to retreat to, and a bowl full of water available at all times. Once again though, don’t let them stay out for too long, even if they flash those sad puppy eyes at you.

Keep an eye out for signs of overheating

These can include heavy panting, bloodshot eyes, increased drooling, dizziness, vomiting, red gums or tongue, lethargy lack of coordination and difficulty breathing.

If your pet experiences any of these apply an ice pack or a wet towel near their head, neck and even their armpits and take them to a vet immediately, preferably in an air-conditioned vehicle.

If you can tell your dog is too warm and overheating, a way to lower their temperature is to spray their paws and stomach with water, as most animals cool from the bottom up. A wet towel is ideal for when your dog is lying down, rather than on top of its coat.

If you can’t keep your dogs indoors all day, it might be worth buying a small paddling pool (see shopping suggestions below) which can be inexpensive. This is an easy way for your dog to remain chilled and carefree, but make sure to keep the paddling pool in the shade to avoid the water warming up.

NOTE: Avoid submerging your dog in ice as there are chances it will go into shock.

Water is essential – and not just for drinking

The golden rule is always to keep your dog hydrated. Make sure there is always water around the house, garden or even on your walks. If you have a clumsy pup – check that they haven’t knocked over their water throughout the day.

Give your dog a makeover

Wearing your warmest winter coat wouldn’t be advisable during summer. As humans, we can choose our clothes, unlike our four-legged friends.

Consider giving your pets a good groom, showcasing their summer coat which can make it more comfortable for them in the sun and stop them from overheating. But consult your groomer before clipping or shaving your pet’s coat as some breeds need their fur to protect their skin from the heat.

Never leave your pet in a parked car

No, no, no, no, no. NO excuses…Zero! There’s no, ‘It was just for 15 minutes and I left the AC on’, or ‘Oh, I just needed milk from the store’, or even, ‘I just left to double-check the iron was off.’ Just… no!

And this rule is true of all seasons, not just summer. Cars retain more heat than open areas, even in the shade, and it can lead to your pet dehydrating quickly.

Summer shopping list for your pup

amazon.ae

-Portable dog water bottle: from Dhs55

–Paddling Pool (for pets): from Dhs61

-Cooling vest: from Dhs36

-Cooling mat: from Dhs43



The petshop

-Dog ice cream: from Dhs40

-Paw (and nose) balm: Dhs73 to Dhs75 (two varieties currently available)

