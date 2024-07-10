Who’s taking it home?

The UEFA European Football Championship is coming to a close on Sunday, July 14, 2024. So far, we know that Spain is in the finals after knocking out France in the first semi-finals.

Today’s (June 10) electrifying match will see the Netherlands versus England vying for a spot in the finals, and there are plenty of top spots in Dubai where you can catch all the action.

But if you’re looking for a super-sized venue to watch the EURO 2024 action, you’ll want to head to one of Dubai’s best fan zones.

Here are all the fan zones to watch the Euro 2024 in Dubai…

Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s ⚽️ (@fanzonebymcgettigans)

A fan of McGettigans? Head to buzzing indoor venue, the Fanzone by McGettigan for the last matches at The Agenda at Dubai Internet City. Expect the same electric atmosphere you may have witnessed during the World Cup games. There are multiple seating options available from standing to premium and VIP. Get all the details including prices here.

The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @fanzonebymcgettigans

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crafty Fox (@craftyfox.dubai)

Located within Jumeirah Golf Estates, this spacious venue has 20 screens dotted around the walls indoors, and a dedicated air-conditioned fan-zone tent featuring a mega screen in the centre. You’ll also get some beautiful views of the oasis of Jumeirah Golf Estates. For food, there are sharing platters for Dhs195 which will feed five hungry diners. You can also dine with a smaller group, there are combo deals from Dhs95 such as a burger and pint, pizza and pint, wings and a beer tower, and more.

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Golf & Country Club, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com

Barasti Fanzone

Barasti is already a popular spot in Dubai for residents and visitors, and when it’s game time, the OG Beach Bar will be screening all of the matches in an air-conditioned tent in the city. Expect the same electrifying atmosphere with pyrotechnics and live entertainment throughout the tournament. You can also enjoy a dip and watch the matches on a huge screen from the temperature-controlled pool. For bites and sips, there are Barasti brew pints for Dhs40, a drinks package for two hours for Dhs199, and 50 per cent off selected bites on match days. If you wear your team’s football shirt on match day, you automatically get a half pint free, and there’s even happy hour from 12pm to 8pm on Monday to Friday. Post the match, there will be a live band and a DJ set.

Tables and seatings are on a first come first serve basis, and there are VIP tables but you need to make a prior booking.

Barasti Beach Bar, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)56 992 2847/(0)56 992 2983, @barastibeach

Downtown Fanzone by JA

Located at Ballers Downtown Dubai, this air-conditioned fanzone takes place in a tent with giant screens across the venue ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. Fans can choose a more luxurious viewing experience and book the VIP lounges where you’ll get premium seating and services. You can enjoy bites from various food trucks and stalls. Besides the footie entertainment on the screen, there’s live music and performances. There’s a Dhs50 entry fee, which is redeemable on soft beverages. Do note, this venue does not have alcoholic beverages.

Ballers Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 814 5604, @ballersdubai

Five Palm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIVE Palm Jumeirah (@fivepalmjumeirah)

Five Palm’s custom arena includes 17 large screens with private VIP booths, high tables and lounge-style sofa seating options. There’s tasty treats to pick from the a la carte menu with options like chicken wings, charcuterie and cheese sharing selections, diablo burgers and more. You can celebrate with music from the DJ (or drown your sorrows) with music from the DJ and party after the final whistle is blown. And of course, you can get your favourite football bevvies from the bar. General access starts from Dhs150 and for a table of four it’s Dhs1,000. For VIP tables, it’s Dhs3,000 for six and for a VIP booth good for eight to 10 people, it’s Dhs4,000. The best news? It’s all fully redeemable against food and drinks. Book here.

Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 455 9988, @fivepalmjumeirah

garden on 8

At Media One Hotel, you’ll find the ultimate fan zone at Dubai’s OG – garden on 8. Over the summer, the traditional pub garden converts into an indoor venue without losing its chilled-laid-back vibe. Stay quenched and fuelled during the match with a bucket of beers, or get a cool deal on a burger with hops for just Dhs99. Over the final few matches, there will be a DJ at the decks pumping out those tunes between the games.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)52 144 7438, @gardenon8dxb

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Remember the cool fanzone Jumeirah Emirates Towers? Well, the vibes return for the Euros and you can watch all the live action at the newly launched Football Lounge. Expect giant screens, beverage packages and football-themed menus with lip-smacking delicacies.

The Agency, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 330 0000, @jumeirahemiratestowers

QD’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QD’s Bar & Grill | Dubai (@qdsdubai)

You can’t expect some top tournaments to go on without it being screened at QDs. The tent has gone up again for the summer and here you can catch all the adrenaline-pumping football action. You’ll pair the games against a stunning city backdrop with delicious drinks and sips. There’s a vegetarian menu (Dhs135) and a non-vegetarian menu (Dhs185) packed with treats from sliders to fries, nachos, wings, calamari and more. Both options are served with a complimentary pint of hops.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 602 1587, dubaicreekresort.com/qds-fanzone

Zabeel House The Greens

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah is already popular as it. But when the Euro starts, this neighbourhood is going to come to life with the cheers of football fans supporting their team. The dedicated fanzone offers bench seatings creating a stadium-like atmosphere where guests can watch the games on large screens. Off the menu curated by restobar 42 Midtown, you can find woodfire pizzas, the 42 Midtown wagyu burger, popcorn chicken, desserts and more. Expect promotions throughout the day including a happy hour from 2pm to 7pm, plus food and drink deals you can share. Want to enjoy the games in private? There are four rooms perfect for group bookings. Book your spot on 04 519 1186.

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, until July 14, Tel: (0)4 519 1186, @zabeelhousethegreens