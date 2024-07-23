The Nordic chef behind two 3-Michelin-Star restaurants will bring two new icons to Dubai…

Great news for foodies in Dubai: fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén is set to open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year.

Presenting two high-end restaurants inside one venue, the acclaimed Swedish chef is set to open Studio Frantzén, a luxurious yet relaxed concept with Nordic influences; and FZN, a fine dining concept inspired by his three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore.

Studio Frantzén

The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine in a relaxed yet immersive setting, with “a service style that is always present, but never pretentious”.

Seating up to 220 guests, the restaurant will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience.

Serving Nordic gastronomy with Asian influences, the menu will feature dishes including porterhouse steak, as well as blistered lobster with curry hollandaise, pomegranate-infused mirin, dried cloudberries, ginger and coriander butter.

FZN

Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of his three Michelin star concepts, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore.

Upon arrival, guests will be whisked up to an elegant rooftop orangery overlooking Dubai’s iconic skyline. There, the luxurious ingredients will be explained over an aperitif. Guests will then return to an intimate living room-inspired dining room of just 25 seats for an outstanding meal of “Nordic informed by Japanese kaiseki sensibilities with a spritz of French technique”.

There’s Crudo of scallop with salted Tokyo turnip; king crab grilled over birch embers with “hot sauce”; and spice roasted fallow deer with blood orange, and foie gras butter.

Chef Frantzén made his debut in Dubai with a pop-up at Palazzo Versace hotel, called Enigma, back in 2016. Following the arrival of Michelin to Dubai in 2022, he expressed his excitement to open his first permanent foodie destination in the city:

“I cannot think of a better time to introduce our concepts to the region. We are both proud and excited to bring our gastronomy to the ever-evolving food scene of Dubai, and there is no better place for us to showcase our immersive dining experience than the culinary destination, Atlantis Dubai”.

Both restaurants are set to open in October 2024. Can’t wait? Neither can we.

Studio Frantzén and FZN, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Opening October 2024. @restaurantfzn / @studiofrantzendubai

Images: Raformat