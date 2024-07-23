Waste no time…

If your travel plans include flying through Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, you will now be able to get your immigration verification completed in as little as seven seconds, as reported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office earlier this week.

The airport’s new Biometric Smart Travel Project will see data from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) being used to authenticate passengers, employing cutting-edge tech to integrate ticket and travel document verification into a single process while relying on smart gates for identity verification.

More on Terminal A

The terminal is able to process up to a dizzying 45 million passengers a year, 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 big birds at once. In addition to 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space, it also features passenger lounges, relaxation areas and more, in addition to a planned total of 163 dining and retail outlets over a total area of 742,000 square metres.

In line with the UAE’s continued sustainability push, plans also include energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems, in addition to sustainable materials that were used in the construction of the terminal.