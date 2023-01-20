Our history and approach to preserving the environment and sustaining its resources is consistent – Sheikh Mohamed…

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan has just announced that 2023 will be the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

Sheikh Mohamed tweeted out the announcement on his official Twitter account stating, ‘2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will. As host of COP28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability.’

The UAE President added, ‘Our history and approach to preserving the environment and sustaining its resources is consistent.’

The country has already made huge strides in sustainability in recent years all in a bid for positive change.

The biggest change the UAE has implemented for a better future is the ban of single-use plastic in the country. If you aren’t aware, the bans will be enforced gradually in two parts: January, 1 2024 leading to a complete ban on January 1, 2026. This includes soft drink cups and covers, cutlery, plates, pipettes, stirrers, food containers, plastic bottles, packaging, wipes, cotton buds, balloon sticks, and boxes made of plastic or styrofoam.

Moreover, just last week, The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) participated in a series of sessions at the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) event that took place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler Of Dubai stands strong behind this aim. When the Ruler of Dubai unveiled the UAE’s five main priorities for 2023 in the first cabinet meeting of the year, the second priority highlighted was ‘Championing the environment and sustainability’.

As part of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Sheikh Mohammed stated that Dubai will increase the length of beaches, and double the public parks and recreational areas. Further environmental and sustainability plans will also be developed.

And it’s not just Dubai and Abu Dhabi with sustainability on its mind. Across the country, there have been plans unveiled for green development. Fujairah announced a gorgeous sustainable destination called the Qidfa Development and we’re sure we can expect even more announcements in the near future.

Images: WAM