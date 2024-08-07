Ready to jump down the rabbit hole?

Theatre of Digital Art. Some of the greatest painters’ works come to life in front of your eyes here. But, come August, the digital art space is focusing on another masterpiece – this time from the written word – Alice in Wonderland.

Based on the much-adored novel by Lewis Carroll, TODA is showcasing the whimsical and wonderful world that will bring the legendary story to life with a twist.

3 of 12

The 360-innovative adaptation will bring your imagination to life right in front of your eyes, allowing you to explore every corner of Alice’s fun adventures. You will join the lovely Alice as she solves mind-bending puzzles hidden throughout the magical world, and will even feel like you’re joining her in the never-ending tea party with the eccentric Mad Hatter.

*Uncover the lost women of art with these history lectures in Dubai*

But that’s not the only fascinating character you will meet. You’ll even meet the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the formidable Queen of Hearts in her garden and many more.

The show is perfect for people of all ages and is sure to leave you spellbound.

We have just one question for you… Are you ready to jump down the rabbit hole?

*An Andy Warhol exhibition is coming to Dubai in September*

Ticket details

Tickets for children ages three to 12 will cost you Dhs60, and for adults it’s Dhs137.43.

However, if you’re going together as a family, you may as well opt for the combo ticket. For one child and one adult it’s Dhs165.97, for one adult and two children it’s Dhs215.66, for two adults and one child it’s Dhs283.31 and for two adults and two children it’s Dhs333.

Tickets for the 45-minute show can be purchased here.

Alice in Wonderland 360°, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, August 3 to 31, shows throughout the day, Dhs60 per child and Dhs137.43, combo tickets available, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: Theatre of Digital Art