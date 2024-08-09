More alternative wellness…

What’s new in the world of Contrast Wellness, you might ask. The innovation of husband-and-wife trailblazers Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, this wellness haven has been inviting seekers of serenity and healing into its world for a while now, and has just opened a third location in Circle Mall JVC.

So far we know that the refreshing brand of alternative wellness has two smash hit locations – the first one in Palm Jumeirah and one in City Walk. As with every expansion, this one has something new to offer as well.

The new Contrast branch features a dedicated changing area equipped with lockers, two infrared sauna rooms, one private ice bath room, and two Contrast rooms—one small and one large.

There is also a larger Social Contrast room which allows for upwards of eight people to partake in a sauna and ice bath experience, so if you’re looking for the next memorable thing to do with your gal or guy pals, this is it.

The Social Contrast Room is designed as a unique space for socialisation, bonding, relaxation and spending quality time with those close to you, the room is a big cave inside the establishment.

Afterall, wellness is more than just physical, and draws so much from what is going on up there. This space especially, makes use of those elements – happiness, mental clarity, stress relief and stunning aesthetics that soothe your brain.

Like all the locations, a distinctive feature of the Contrast brand is the range of premium supplements and functional beverages available in the store. On offer is a selection of adaptogens and high-quality antioxidants that boost vitality, recovery, and increase overall health.

This is a summer season activity you don’t want to miss.

Contrast Wellness, Circle Mall, JVC, daily, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 50 521 8044, @contrastwellness

