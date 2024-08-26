A music festival, souvenirs, ice creams and more…

Can you believe it? It will soon be 15 years since the Dubai Metro launched and over the years it has become one of the top ways that people in Dubai get around the city. Since a big birthday is coming up, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating.

Held under the theme 15 Years on Track, we can expect a range of promotional and entertainment activities, surprises and initiatives.

Here’s what to expect.

Dubai Metro Music Festival: The music festival returns for a fourth edition to celebrate the anniversary. For one week from Saturday, September 21 to 27, passengers and visitors will get to enjoy live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international musicians.

nol cards: For fellow special edition nol card collectors, a new card will be launched, designed by LEGO Middle East featuring the campaign’s logo. If you miss getting your hands on this card, you can try your luck getting a limited edition postage stamp featuring the iconic blue train, courtesy of Emirates Post.

Metro Babies: If you happen to have a little one born on the 9th of September from 2009 to 2023, head to Legoland Dubai to celebrate. You will need to register them on rta.ae

You can even sink your teeth into limited edition ice creams in the shape of Dubai Metro from Igloo. 5,000 of the ice creams will have a special code on the stick and if you find one, you can win a nol Terhaal discount cards.

Additionally, Al Jaber Gallery will offer a variety of souvenir products related to the Metro for this occasion.

Did you know…

The Dubai Metro was an idea of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

On the 10th anniversary, Sheikh Mohammed shared a sweet story on his social media channel X.

Dubai Metro was once a dream. I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father who insisted to see a train’s cockpit. 50 years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009. Nothing is impossible if you can dream it. pic.twitter.com/3wtFGIyzCI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2019

“Dubai Metro was once a dream. I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father who insisted to see a train’s cockpit. 50 years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009. Nothing is impossible if you can dream it”, he said.

And a very successful dream, might we add.

Happy Birthday Dubai Metro! We can’t wait to celebrate you.

Images: RTA and Getty Images