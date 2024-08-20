Cheers to a good deal…

Ladies, it’s our time to shine. It’s the day after Monday, which means its basically almost Friday. Maybe it’s only Tuesday but that doesn’t mean we can enjoy a fabulous ladies’ night in Abu Dhabi. Gather your gals and make your way around town to enjoy drinks and dishes at discounted prices.

Here are the Tuesday ladies’ night deals to know about in Abu Dhabi.

49ers

Gather your gals and head to the all-American sports bar which is known for its wilder than the wild west theme. Ladies can enjoy a drink on arrival and then get two more drinks for free when they order any item off of the bites menu.

49ers, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, from 7pm onwards. 49ers.ae

Lock, Stock & Barrel

According to our friends at LSB, Tuesdays are for getting lit, and we couldn’t agree more. Tuesdays at LSB Yas Bay means free-flow drinks for the ladies from 8pm to 12am. No strings attached, just free drinks.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Tues, 8pm to 12am. solutions-leisure.com

McCafferty’s

Ladies, McCafferty’s are making sure you’re well taken care of. You can enjoy a free flow house package for Dhs 99 along with 50 per cent off on the menu every Tuesday as well as enjoy live music from 8pm onwards.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Tues from 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 598 3623 mccaffertysyas.com

PJ O’Reilly’s

This ladies night has got you covered, From Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy free-flow drinks paired with unlimited bites for three hours from 7pm to 11pm, and it’ll only cost Dhs99 per gal.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street, from 7pm to 11pm. pjspubabudhabi.com

Sal

SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, now brings the ladies an exciting sundowner offer. Gather your friends for a great experience that combines stunning sunset views, live entertainment, and the opportunity to unwind at SAL’s gorgeous infinity pool. All of this on Saadiyat Island, no less. Need we say more?

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, until 9pm. Tel: (0)2 811 4325. @sal_saadiyatisland

Stratos

The revolving bar in the capital is offering up free flow on select house drinks for three hours paired with 20 per cent off on main courses – that sounds like a spectacular steal to us. Taking place every Tuesday from 8pm t0 11pm, gather your gal gang and make the most of the night.

Stratos, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Tues from 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 674 2020. stratosabudhabi.com