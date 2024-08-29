A seaside stay that injects French flair into family fun…

Location

In the quiet Al Hamra Village, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is reachable from Downtown Dubai in under 90 minutes. It’s set on the Ras Al Khaimah beachfront in good company: as you face the sea, the palatial Waldorf Astoria sits pretty on the left, while the exclusive, all-villa retreat of The Ritz-Carlton lies to the right.

Look and Feel

From the outside, the hotel looks like a quaint village within a village. Guest rooms are set within sand-hued villas that dot the neatly landscaped gardens and lead down to the almost silvery-white beach, and guests get around in buggies that shuttle them from the lobby, to the beach, to the villas. The interiors have been given a modern, Sofitel touch, with lots of natural light, verdant plants everywhere, and textural carpets, marbles, and light woods.

Rooms

Rooms and suites mirror the same Arabian-meets-Parisienne aesthetic that’s found in much of the hotel’s communal spaces. The guest rooms and suites set in the villas are the grander options, and all come with views of the internal gardens or face the beach. Ideal for families and big group stays are the two-bedroom suites, which combine the ground floor of the villas and mean you have a pair of king rooms, and in some cases, your own private pool to bliss out and enjoy. The guest rooms are warm and comfortable, with Diptyque amenities and colourful artworks.

Food and Drink

The culinary action largely revolves around East, an all-day dining restaurant in hues of smart emerald, that fuses Sofitel’s French roots with a menu of largely Levantine dishes. Grilled Atlantic prawns in a simple garlic are a flavourful seafood option, while meat eaters can look forward to options like the tender lamb chops. For breakfast, head here for all your continental classics, where plates of pastries sit alongside extensive cold cuts and fresh fruits, but you can also request made-to-order eggs like omelets and Benedicts. Guests shouldn’t miss a drink at Veritas, a speakeasy-style drinking den hidden behind a bookshelf, decked out in jewel-hues and presenting an impressive list of signature Negronis. The boho-inspired pool bar, Samphire, is a great spot to enjoy the sunset, with a cool refreshing beverage in hand. A pair of signature restaurants will also open soon: Reunion, an elegant French brasserie; and Waka, bringing vibrant Polynesian flavours to the beachfront.

Facilities

The lagoon-like swimming pool – Ras Al Khaimah’s largest – is the perfect place to take a dip. Complete with a swim-up bar, in-water loungers, and a waterfall, it’s an inviting space to cool off between stints under the blue and white striped parasols. There’s also a kids pool with splash pad, and a serene spa pool where you’ll also find a bubbling jacuzzi. Speaking of the spa, it’s a tranquil space where Clarins treatments including relaxing or energizing massages done in light, breezy treatment rooms. The nearby Al Hamra Golf Club, less than 5 minutes’ walk away, is an invitation to hit the greens and work on your swing.

Rates

A one-night stay in a classic room with garden view starts from Dhs539.

Verdict

This family-centric hotel is an affordable and well done spot for your next beach break.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Vienna Street, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 209 6000. sofitel.accor.com