Get away to the adventure emirate…

Just a 45 minute drive outside of Dubai, rugged mountains, gorgeous beaches, and an up-and-coming hospitality scene await in Ras Al Khaimah. Known and loved as the more laidback and rustic sister emirate to Dubai, there’s a lot to love when you visit Ras Al Khaimah.

If you’re planning a trip, it all starts with where to stay. So let us guide you through 8 of the best hotels in Ras Al Khaimah.

New: Anantara Ras Al Khaimah

Bringing a slice of the Maldives to the UAE is the newly opened Anantara Mina Al Arab. The 174-key resort features a range of room, suite and villa categories, including a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool. For dining, Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, both form part of the restaurant line-up. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. There’s also an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge. If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa, complete with seven treatment rooms and a Hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs995. Tel: (0)7 204 2222. anantara.com

The Cove Rotana

A long-standing favourite on the UAE’s staycation scene, the Cove Rotana is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most affordable hotels, set within its own peaceful inlet on a hillside that leads down to the white sandy beach. The 349 rooms are all arranged to look like an Arabian village, and among them you’ll find a collection of 43 private villas with one-, two-, or three-bedrooms, ideal for big group getaways. Each comes with all the modern amenities you’d expect, separate living spaces, and some even offer their own private pools. For dining, there’s a choice of seven culinary experiences from the chilled-out pool bar and sunset cafe, to the all-day dining restaurant, Cinnamon; and signature Mediterranean restaurant, Basilico. Guests also have access to two infinity pools, a private beach and a spa with four treatment rooms.

The Cove Rotana, Al Dhaith South, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs765. Tel: (0)7 206 6000. rotana.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Unrolling along a sandy stretch of 1.5km beach, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is one of the best family-friendly stays not just in Ras Al Khaimah, but the whole of the UAE. It’s the kind of expansive resort where there’s always something to do, from the action-packed kids’ and teens clubs, to the seven swimming pools dotted throughout the resort – which includes a children’s pool. Away from family-friendly fun, there’s a dozen restaurants and bars to dine at, from sundowners at Sol beach lounge, to a la carte dining at Lebanese favourite, Al Maeda. When you’re in need of some relaxation, get pampered at the spa, which features nine treatment rooms, a Himalayan salt room, and a Hammam; or up the tempo with a session on the water, with their wide variety of water sports.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Al Maareedh St, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs497. Tel: (0)7 228 8844. @hiltonrasalkhaimahbeachresort

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

This InterContinental resort is an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. For the ultimate luxe staycation, you can book one of the private villas spread over 150 square metres of space complete with separate living and dining quarters, and a private pool that opens directly up onto the white sandy beach. Elsewhere, you’ll find a collection of six restaurants, each drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains, desert and sea; a five-star spa equipped with a spacious Turkish Hammam; and a duo of kids’ clubs, Planet Trekkers and Teens Club.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates from Dhs679. Tel: (0)7 202 6666. icrasalkhaimah.com

Movenpick Resort Ras Al Khaimah

Mövenpick’s Ras Al Khaimah beach resort might be just what you’re looking for if you’re dreaming of a fun-filled family getaway that’s close to home. Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is a playground for leisure seekers and foodies. The 418 guest rooms range from entry level deluxe rooms with sea or beach views to family rooms and suites with terraces. Then there’s a collection of beachfront suites that come with private pools, with one- and two-bedroom options, plus big groups can combine four beachfront suites into one huge Al Marjan Beachfront Chalet, with four double bedrooms and two private pools.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs740. Tel: (0)7 246 0000. movenpick.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Few places in the UAE really offer supreme privacy quite like The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, the boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. The outdoor space is seriously wow, with a private pool, outdoor shower and bath tub, as well as a long path leading towards the beach, and a sundeck at the end to watch the sunset. There’s just one on-site restaurant, Shore House, a nautical themed all-day diner, but it serves a wealth of tasty international dishes. You can always order room service too, which can arrive on a floating tray to enjoy in the comforts of your pool.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Vienna Street, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs2,329. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set amongst the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected desert reserve. Experience tranquility, picturesque scenery and rich culture in the Bedouin-styled villas, which come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. For the adventurous traveller, book a desert camel trek, a private archery lesson or bird-watching session, or just head out on a nature walk and soak in the surroundings. The desert resort boasts five dining venues including the dreamy desert Sonara Camp, farm-to-table Farmhouse, all-day dining at Kaheela, the open-sky Moon Bar and the relaxed Moorish lounge.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs1,839. Tel: (0)7 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

A regal retreat on the Ras Al Khaimah shorefront, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has long been regarded as one of the best hotels in Ras Al Khaimah. The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2023, and now features a collection of 203 bright and breezy guest rooms, which includes a collection of 54 suites. The resort’s nine restaurants and lounges also benefitted from a facelift during the closure, and while many of the popular concepts still remain, like the American steakhouse Lexington Grill & Bar and teppanyaki restaurant UMI, they’ve been given a modern overhaul in keeping with the hotel’s starry new vision. There’s also a stunning new Palm Shore Pool Bar for guests to enjoy, where sorbet-hued sunsets are served up to the sounds of a live DJ. All guests can benefit from the personalised Waldorf Astoria service, with their personal concierge on-hand to cater to all requests from check-in to check-out.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna St, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah, rates from Dhs893. Tel: (0)7 203 5533. hilton.com