The capital city continues to grow in hospitality education…

While Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a culinary and lifestyle destination is undeniable, its repertoire as a leading provider of hospitality education is also going from strength to strength. Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will open its doors at Zayed Sports City this September, all set to train students with a focus on Emirati hospitality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (@lesrochesabudhabi)

Media: Instagram, Unsplash

Curriculum

In Abu Dhabi, Les Roches will initially offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management, with the programme also including a year of work experience. Focus areas will include Emirati Hospitality Culture, and Emirati Cuisine and Pastry. Next year, students will be able to enrol in two postgraduate degree programmes, with education combining traditional hospitality education with specialised UAE-centric courses.

As per the QS world university rankings by subject, Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education is ranked 5th globally in hospitality and leisure management.

Facilities

While Les Roches’ flagship campus in the Swiss Alps includes working bars, innovation rooms and VR rooms and its Marbella outpost is home to a 158-capacity auditorium and an 135,000 ebook strong resource centre, the brand’s goals for Abu Dhabi will focus on blending Emirati tradition and innovation. Students can get their practical education at a barista and mocktail lab, fully-equipped training kitchen, a comprehensive pastry lab, and a 30-seat demonstration lab. The facility will be surrounded by sustainable architecture and green spaces, while student accommodation, in partnership with Rotana group, will be located within 3 kilometres of the campus.

The story so far…

In the weeks and months leading up to its grand opening in Abu Dhabi, Les Roches has held a series of information sessions, including some entirely in Arabic to cater to its overwhelming popularity with Emirati students. The information sessions have highlighted Les Roches’ programmes and offerings that will be available at their state-of-the-art campus.

This opening will be yet another feather in Abu Dhabi’s cap as a provider of culinary education. Last December, École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio opened its doors in Abu Dhabi while Le Cordon Bleu, another massive name on the global culinary scene, is expected to lay its roots at Saadiyat Island’s The Grove, in early 2025.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we get closer to the big opening.