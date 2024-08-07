Ready to manifest your dreams?

Renowned self-development coach, inspirational speaker, and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi is bringing her transformative live show to the Middle East for the first time this October. And if her best-selling book, MANIFEST: 7 steps to living your best life, which has changed the lives of millions worldwide, is any indication, this event promises to be nothing short of life-changing.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 16, when Nafousi will take to the stage at Zabeel Theatre inside Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel on the Palm to share her proven manifestation processes and practical tools designed to help individuals unlock their true potential and create a life filled with joy, fulfilment, and peace.

Throughout the evening, she will showcase her unique 7-step manifestation guide, lead a powerful manifesting meditation, and conclude with a Q&A session.

“I am beyond excited to bring my manifesting workshop to the region. Dubai has always felt like a second home to me, and I can’t wait to showcase my event to this vibrant city and connect with everyone on such a meaningful level, empowering, inspiring, and awaking the incredible potential within each person,” added Nafousi. Tickets are on sale exclusively on Platinumlist, starting from Dhs300 per person.

MANIFEST live with Roxie Nafousi, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. October 16, doors open at 6.30pm. From Dhs300 per person. 21 years and above. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided