August

Alice in Wonderland

When: August 3 to 31, 2024 (various showtimes)

Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah

Based on the much-adored novel by Lewis Carroll, TODA is showcasing Alice in Wonderland bringing the whimsical and wonderful world to life like never before. You will join Alice as she solves mind-bending puzzles hidden throughout the magical world, and you’ll also meet the eccentric Mad Hatter, the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the formidable Queen of Hearts in her garden and many more characters. Are you ready to jump down the rabbit hole?

Alice in Wonderland 360°, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, August 3 to 31, shows throughout the day, Dhs60 per child and Dhs137.43, combo tickets available, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

September

Apocalyptica

When: September 13, 2024

Where: The Agenda

This one’s for the heavy metal music fans. Finnish band Apolyptica are making their way to Dubai this September bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy, and you can jam along on September 13. Tickets start from Dhs299 and can be purchased here.

The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sept 13, prices from Dhs299, @agendadubai

Enrique Iglesias

When: September 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sept 13, from Dhs299. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Aida

When: Friday, September 13 to 15

Where: Dubai Opera

Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida last graced the Dubai Opera stage back in 2021 and it is returning due to popular demand. The story follows the princess of Ethiopia – Aida, who falls in love with the Egyptian General, Radamès who is also strongly smitten by Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country. The timeless tale of love is possibly one of the greatest operas ever. Ticket prices start from Dhs430 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 13 to 15, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com



Giselle

When: Wednesday, September 18 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

For ballet fans, the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle is heading to the stage this September. Giselle tells the story of a young girl who dies of love and is transformed into a spirit that haunts the forest. Taken in by the Wilis, she enters an ethereal world where dance is the language of the soul. However, love knows no bounds, and her lover Albrecht continues to pursue her, even though his life is at stake, proving that love can conquer all – even death. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 18 to 21, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Carla Bruni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: Friday, September 27, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Popular music icon, Carla Bruni is gracing the Dubai Opera stage in September for one night only. The Italian-French singer and songwriter comes from a family of artists and is known for her subtle melodies and soft, irresistible voice. Expect to hear her most beloved songs and timeless melodies.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 27, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Gustavo Santaolalla

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When: Saturday, October 5

Where: Dubai Opera

Can you even call yourself a gamer if you haven’t smashed buttons playing Naughty Dog’s Last Of Us? And you can’t help but feel the chills run down your spine the second that iconic score starts. Think it’s good when coming through the speakers during gameplay? Imagine how it sounds live. The genius behind the score is Academy Award-winning music legend Gustavo Santaolalla, and he is gracing the Dubai Opera stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Ronroco. He is also the man behind other chilling musical scores including Babel and Brokeback Mountain. Santaolalla has earned numerous awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, nineteen Latin Grammys, two BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 5, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Romeo and Juliet

It may not be Valentine’s Day but love is truly in the air come October when Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet comes alive on stage. The reimagined tale by acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied combines cinema, dance, and theatre, and offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s enduring score. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 17 and 18, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Peter Bence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When: October 18, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Get tickets to see Peter Bence’s groundbreaking arrangements which blend classical and contemporary genres, transforming the piano into a symphony orchestra. His lightning-fast skills and innovative style are sure to impress. Bence’s videos went viral online earning over 1.2 billion video views with his symphony orchestra versions of pop songs from artists including Michael Jackson, Queen and Sia. He was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the Fastest Piano Player. Ticket prices start from Dhs199. Make your purchase here.

Peter Bence, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 18, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Romesh Ranganathan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in October. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note, that the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

When: Saturday, October 26

Where: Dubai Opera

English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 26, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

November

Defected Records

When: November 9 and 10, 2024

Where: Soul Beach

Defected Records is finally back in Dubai. Specialising in house music, expect two days of great beats by a cool line-up. Taking place at Soul Beach, November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. Either way, expect cool party vibes. Tickets are on sale here.