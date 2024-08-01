All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai
From mega music festivals to comedy gigs and more…
A number of great shows filled our calendars for the first half of 2024, and there’s still plenty to come with more yet to be announced. If you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai.
Here are all the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai 2024/2025
August
Alice in Wonderland
When: August 3 to 31, 2024 (various showtimes)
Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah
Based on the much-adored novel by Lewis Carroll, TODA is showcasing Alice in Wonderland bringing the whimsical and wonderful world to life like never before. You will join Alice as she solves mind-bending puzzles hidden throughout the magical world, and you’ll also meet the eccentric Mad Hatter, the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the formidable Queen of Hearts in her garden and many more characters. Are you ready to jump down the rabbit hole?
Alice in Wonderland 360°, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, August 3 to 31, shows throughout the day, Dhs60 per child and Dhs137.43, combo tickets available, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae
September
Apocalyptica
When: September 13, 2024
Where: The Agenda
This one’s for the heavy metal music fans. Finnish band Apolyptica are making their way to Dubai this September bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy, and you can jam along on September 13. Tickets start from Dhs299 and can be purchased here.
The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sept 13, prices from Dhs299, @agendadubai
Enrique Iglesias
When: September 13, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sept 13, from Dhs299. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Aida
When: Friday, September 13 to 15
Where: Dubai Opera
Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida last graced the Dubai Opera stage back in 2021 and it is returning due to popular demand. The story follows the princess of Ethiopia – Aida, who falls in love with the Egyptian General, Radamès who is also strongly smitten by Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country. The timeless tale of love is possibly one of the greatest operas ever. Ticket prices start from Dhs430 and can be purchased here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 13 to 15, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Giselle
When: Wednesday, September 18 to 21, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
For ballet fans, the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle is heading to the stage this September. Giselle tells the story of a young girl who dies of love and is transformed into a spirit that haunts the forest. Taken in by the Wilis, she enters an ethereal world where dance is the language of the soul. However, love knows no bounds, and her lover Albrecht continues to pursue her, even though his life is at stake, proving that love can conquer all – even death. Tickets can be purchased here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 18 to 21, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Carla Bruni
View this post on Instagram
When: Friday, September 27, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
Popular music icon, Carla Bruni is gracing the Dubai Opera stage in September for one night only. The Italian-French singer and songwriter comes from a family of artists and is known for her subtle melodies and soft, irresistible voice. Expect to hear her most beloved songs and timeless melodies.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 27, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
October
Macklemore
When: October 4, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.
Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Gustavo Santaolalla
When: Saturday, October 5
Where: Dubai Opera
Can you even call yourself a gamer if you haven’t smashed buttons playing Naughty Dog’s Last Of Us? And you can’t help but feel the chills run down your spine the second that iconic score starts. Think it’s good when coming through the speakers during gameplay? Imagine how it sounds live. The genius behind the score is Academy Award-winning music legend Gustavo Santaolalla, and he is gracing the Dubai Opera stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Ronroco. He is also the man behind other chilling musical scores including Babel and Brokeback Mountain. Santaolalla has earned numerous awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, nineteen Latin Grammys, two BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 5, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Romeo and Juliet
It may not be Valentine’s Day but love is truly in the air come October when Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet comes alive on stage. The reimagined tale by acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied combines cinema, dance, and theatre, and offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s enduring score. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 17 and 18, from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Peter Bence
When: October 18, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Get tickets to see Peter Bence’s groundbreaking arrangements which blend classical and contemporary genres, transforming the piano into a symphony orchestra. His lightning-fast skills and innovative style are sure to impress. Bence’s videos went viral online earning over 1.2 billion video views with his symphony orchestra versions of pop songs from artists including Michael Jackson, Queen and Sia. He was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the Fastest Piano Player. Ticket prices start from Dhs199. Make your purchase here.
Romesh Ranganathan
View this post on Instagram
When: October 25, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in October. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note, that the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.
Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
When: Saturday, October 26
Where: Dubai Opera
English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets will go on sale soon on dubaiopera.com
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 26, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
November
Defected Records
When: November 9 and 10, 2024
Where: Soul Beach
Defected Records is finally back in Dubai. Specialising in house music, expect two days of great beats by a cool line-up. Taking place at Soul Beach, November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. Either way, expect cool party vibes. Tickets are on sale here.
Defected Dubai, Soul Beach, Nov 9 and 10, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @dubaidancedistrictdefecteddubai.com
Jake Lambert
View this post on Instagram
When: November 9, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2
Jake Lambert is making a stop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tour. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com
Lea Salonga
View this post on Instagram
When: November 10, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Broadway & West-End lovers get excited! Award-winning superstar Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai. Lea Salonga is making a pitstop in Dubai as part of her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour where she will be performing all of her classic hits. She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017. When she returned in 2020, she came prepared with two show dates. We are not graced with two show dates this time, so get those tickets sorted. Read more here.
Singin’ in the Rain
When: November 30 to December 14, 2024 (except Mondays)
Where: Dubai Opera
The golden classic Singin’ in the Rain is heading to Dubai for the very first time. Audience members will get to relive the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic MGM film. We will get to sing along to timeless and memorable classics such as Good Morning, Make ’em Laugh, Moses Supposes and of course, Singin’ in the Rain. And for those of you wondering, yes – we will even experience the live rain showers on stage every night for a truly immersive experience. Well, for the people sitting in the front few rows at least… How exciting! We’d like two tickets front and centre, Dubai Opera!
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 30 to Dec 14, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
December
Thirty Seconds to Mars
American rock legend, Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December. They’ve been in the music game for over two decades when the band was first formed by the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto. You will know the band for a long and extensive list of hits such as Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to The Edge. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale. Purchase your tickets here.
Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Dec 12, tickets from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com
2025
January
Green Day
When: January 27, 2025
Where: Expo City Dubai
All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time and we can expect all of their banging tunes including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.
Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, greendaydxb.com
CAS
When: January 31, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.
CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, from Dhs195, coca-cola-arena.com
February
Rewind Festival
When: February 22, 2025
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.
Bla Bla, The Beach, opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com
Date to be confirmed
Untold
When: TBC
Where: Expo City Dubai
We don’t know much yet, but UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai in 2025. But of course, we are keeping our eyes on any updates and will let you know as soon as we know any more details. Read more here.
UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, 2025. untold.ae
Images: Getty Images and supplied