Here’s ‘watt’ we know so far…

Own an electric car? There’s a new UAE Cabinet resolution you need to be aware of.

According to the Council of Ministers, a new unified price structure will be rolled out for charging electric vehicles (EV) in the country.

According to Khaleej Times, service providers should charge a minimum of Dhs1.20 (plus VAT) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for an express charge, and a minimum of Dhs0.70 (plus VAT) per kWh for a slow charge.

The daily English publication also stated that the fee structure will (most likely) come into effect from September 6, 2024. This is based on Cabinet Resolution No. 81 published in the Official Gazette on July 8, which stated that the fees will come into effect 60 days from the publication date.

Currently, the cost of charging an electric car varies widely, and some charging stations are even offered for free.

The amendment to the fee structure is a part of the UAE government’s efforts to regulate this, similar to petrol prices. (PS. If you haven’t been to the pump this month, fuel prices have increased. You can read more here.)

It is also part of the UAE’s bigger plans and goals for a greener economy.

Will this put off people from purchasing electric cars in the UAE?

The short answer, no…

Although many used charging services for free in the past, the new fee structure won’t have a ‘significant impact’ on your wallet. It will still be considerably cheaper and more affordable than fossil fuel.

The new fee structure will also ensure that EV owners won’t use the electric charges when they don’t need it. It will make the charging stations more readily available for those who really need it.