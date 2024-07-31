Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for August 2024.

From August 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs2.99 per litre to Dhs3.05 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.93 per litre in August up from Dhs2.88 in July 2024.

The cost of Diesel will also increase in August 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.95 per litre, up from Dhs2.89

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to August 2024

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05