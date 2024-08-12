What a way to celebrate 10 years…

If you’ve been missing your visits to SEVA over the Dubai summer, here’s some great news. The Wellness Center, which is also home to the region’s first 100 per cent plant-based cafe, closed its doors over the summer, but we’ve just got word that the venue will be reopening its doors on September 1, 2024.

The reopening coincides with SEVA’s 10th anniversary – a great way to mark its new beginning and chapter.

What can we expect when it reopens?

Expect the same wonderful peaceful vibes synonymous with SEVA, but backed with comprehensive upgrades and new offerings across its wellness, dining and retail space.

The wellness centre has been refreshed to provide an elevated, relaxing and therapeutic environment. You will find spaces for workshops, daily yoga classes, sound journeys and rejuvenated treatment rooms. The changing rooms have also received an upgrade ensuring a longer serene experience. SEVA has also added new programs and new trainers to their services.

The garden space has also been renewed to offer a tranquil space for guests to relax and enjoy their meals. The multi-award-winning café has added new dishes to the menu while retaining beloved favourites. A new line of pantry and retail items will also be made available to cafe guests.

As for the boutique, there’s a new vibrant colour scheme (reflecting SEVA’s refreshed brand identity) and a redesign allowing for a more inviting shopping experience. You will also be able to shop for SEVA-branded items. All the items will also be made available on SEVA’s new website and online shop.

SEVA is also introducing new community workshops and events from mandala drawing sessions to build-your-own musical instrument workshops. All guests will be able to enjoy these rich creative experiences.

SEVA, we can’t wait to see you again, and happy anniversary in advance!

Images: SEVA