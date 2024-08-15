Thank you Sheikh Mohammed…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE has shared a message to his followers on August 15, 2024, wishing India a joyous Independence Day.

आज भारत गर्व से अपना 78वाँ स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है, जो भारत की अविश्वसनीय विकास यात्रा का प्रमाण है। इस महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि का जश्न मनाते हुए, मेरे मित्र, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री, नरेन्द्र मोदी, और भारतीय लोगों को हार्दिक बधाई। यूएई इस दोस्ती को मजबूत करने, हमारे द्विपक्षीय सहयोग… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 15, 2024

In the message, Sheikh Mohammed states, ‘Today, India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, a testament to the nation’s incredible developmental journey.’

Sheikh Mohammed then extends his heartfelt congratulations to his ‘friend Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, and to the Indian people.’

He ends his message by stating, ‘The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day.’

Shortly after, the post appears in English and Arabic.

According to records, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE. In 2021, the Embassy of India stated that the UAE constitutes ‘roughly 30 per cent of the country’s population’ estimated to be 3.5 million as per UAE records.

I extend my warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of its 77th Independence Day. As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and stability, the UAE reiterates its steadfast commitment to strengthening our… pic.twitter.com/HAPBY9Jw9f — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 14, 2024

Yesterday, on August 14, Sheikh Mohammed also shared a message extending ‘warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of its 77th Independence Day.’

He added, ‘As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and stability, the UAE reiterates its steadfast commitment to strengthening our collaboration, exploring new opportunities for growth, and working together to build a future of prosperity and success.’

Images: Emirates News Agency