In the world of takeaways, undoubtedly, the Chinese and Indian reign supreme. These are the most popular, well-loved choices – safe choices, really, usually always a delicious, flavourful blanket of comfort. As the summer rains down upon us, going out for reasons besides the absolutely necessary is getting less and less appealing. You can find our list of Asian takeaways here, but for all those Team Indian, take your pick from this one.

Here are 6 places to get Indian takeaway in Dubai.

Gully Kitchen

This is the speedy, off-shoot delivery service of popular Indian eatery Bombay Borough, located in DIFC. The whole concept of a gully kitchen, or a street kitchen, is to whip up hearty, hot meals quickly and deliver them quicker to make sure they arrive at the scene hot. Gully Kitchen is a solid, casual dining option, serving Indian originals and innovations made from scratch – from gluten free dosa pockets, to grab and go biryani.

Order on Talabat, Deliveroo and Noon Food

@gullykitchen_uae

Bombay Bungalow

Bombay Bungalow is a homegrown brand serving up modern Indian food that will remind you of the most authentic fare. The influence comes from the traditional Indian recipes and transformed into a unique and contemporary menu – a twist to the classics. The best part is, you can enjoy all this goodness from the comfort of your own home. Sample dishes like curries, kababs, tandoori and tikkas.

Order on Talabat and Deliveroo

@bombaybungalow

The Crossing

If you’re looking for Indian takeout, but fine dining, this is the one for you. The Crossing celebrates the spirit of Indian diversity, and showcases lesser known delicacies from across the country – from Rajput kitchens, hidden gems from northeast India, and India’s coastline. Choose from dishes such as Kalimpong dumplings, chicken makkhan malai and toddy shop prawn.

Order on Talabat and Deliveroo

@thecrossingdubai

Ravi

Now, we know Ravi is not actually Indian – it’s Pakistani, but when the craving for rich curries and kababs hits, this is probably your best choice. Ravi has become something of a rite of passage in Dubai, a symbol of pop culture and a hotspot that not only attracts new tourists but age-old regulars who have known and loved the place for a long time. Order the chicken handi, the peshawari mutton and the bihari kabab.

Order on Talabat and Deliveroo

@ravirestaurantsuae

Bombay Brasserie

Bombay Brasserie in the Taj Dubai has much to offer – a live kitchen, a botanical bar and a mix of classic and contemporary Indian food. The Taj Hotel’s designer kitchen serves up dishes like tawa scallops, malai broccoli, chilgoza falli and khajoor anjeer halwa. You can sample all this on a weekend or weekday night in when the cravings hit but you’d rather not leave the house.

Order on Talabat and Deliveroo

@bombaybrasseriedubai

Roobaru

Roobaru in Downtown Dubai is perhaps the perfect takeaway option – it’s fuss free, fairly casual and doesn’t break the bank but still elevated enough to feel like you’re having something fancy at home. The fare here is delicious and authentic, but fun. Try the burnt garlic paneer tikka, the bang bang gobi and the prawn inchipuli. They also have chai and chaat, so you have the entire cuisine to choose from.

Order on Talabat and Deliveroo

@roobaru.me

