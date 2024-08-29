New exhibits and more…

If you’re wondering What’s On at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the answer is: plenty. The first museum in the Arab world, and the centrepiece of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District will highlight cross cultural connections through these new works, with some of its global loans and acquisitions enriching the art lover’s experience even further when they visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Acquisitions

The new acquisitions will include a Gold and Silver inlaid Brass Candlestick that highlights medieval Islamic metalwork, from the city of Mosul in Iraq dating back to 1275. With precise craftsmanship on display, the exhibit’s aesthetic speaks volumes about the opulence of the period. You will also be able to witness the Large Arabic Astrolabe Quadrant with Prayer Lines, which is believed to be from Syria, or the Maghrebi region (the region comprises Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco).

Another of the new acquisitions at the Louvre Abu Dhabi includes the Asante Stool of the Queen Mother, from 19th century Ghana, which sheds light on the artistic abilities of the Asante ethnic group. Adorned with silver, the piece, crafted from rich wood, introduces you to intricate work by artisans during the period.

Loans

The latest series of loans includes masterpieces that are currently on display in the museum's galleries.

Making their way to the UAE capital on loan all the way from the Musée du Louvre, are a series of masterpieces including The Philosopher in Contemplation by Rembrandt van Rijn (Leiden 1606 –1669) and the Young Draughtsman Sharpening his Pencil by Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin (Paris 1699 – 1779). Other works include the Colossal Statue of Isis from the Department of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman Antiquities, and the statue of Mercure, and the Death of Ailly (1800 – 1900) by French sculptor, Jean François Théodore Gechter.

Immerse yourself in the wonders of Islamic artwork with the Pyxis in the name of Al-Mughira, on loan from the department of Islamic Arts at Musée du Louvre. As well, the ivory container from Madinat al-Zahra in Spain was crafted in 968 CE, and will be on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi for the very first time.

There’s more on the way…

Beginning October 16 and available to enjoy all the way until February 9, 2025, Louvre Abu Dhabi will showcase over 100 artworks by the Vincent Van Gogh, as well as iconic pieces by Gauguin, George Seurat, known for his dotted paintings, and others. The Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition will highlight the transformative period during the post-Impressionism decades, specifically the years between 1886 and 1905.

