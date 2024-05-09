There’s so much to look forward to in the new season…

A visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi never disappoints and if you think you’ve seen it all twenty times over already, think again because the stunning museum has just announced its new season.

Taking place from October 2024, we can expect a series of upcoming exhibitions including a huge loan, new programmes, workshops, projects and more…

Say hello to Van Gogh…

Now, the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s art collection is impressive as is, but in the new season, art lovers will have something more to get excited about.

Come October 2024, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be home to some major loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris including paintings by the one and only, Vincent Van Gogh.

One of Van Gogh’s iconic paintings that will hang in the Louvre Abu Dhabi is The Bedroom. It depicts Van Gogh’s bedroom in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio. It will call the Louvre Abu Dhabi home for just four months, so make sure you go and see it.

Besides this unmissable masterpiece, you will also spot two masterpieces from the Arab world by Egyptian artist Georges Hanna Sabbagh: The Artist and his Family at La Clarté (1920) and The Family; The Sabbagh in Paris (1921).

This major exhibition focuses on the ‘Post-Impressionism’ era focusing on works from 1886 and 1905. It follows the success of the previous exhibition ‘Pathways to Modernity’ which had artworks from other famous artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne.

Another significant loan…

For fans of ancient masterpieces, Louvre Abu Dhabi is also set to receive a loan from the Department of Islamic Arts at Musée du Louvre in the new season.

Making its way to the museum in November 2024, visitors will be able to visit Pyxis in the name of Al-Mughira – an exquisite artefact, dating back over a millennium. Its departure from the Musée du Louvre marks a historic moment, allowing visitors in the UAE to appreciate its intricate craftsmanship and historical significance.

Besides this detailed inlaid ivory carved pyxis (a cylindrical box used for cosmetics), the Louvre Abu Dhabi will also unveil even more thrilling acquisitions and loans in its permanent galleries.

This time for Africa

Kicking off 2025, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is partnering with musée du quai Branly to showcase Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power.

The exhibition will celebrate the rich history and cultural heritage of African royalty by showcasing carefully selected material extracts from various regions of the continent. Expect to see a collection of 300 objects, including external loans.

A highlight of the collection will be the Ife Head from Nigeria (12th – 14th century)

And there’s more…

The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture is truly one of a kind – a white canvas if you will, and the team are taking the museum’s artistic vision to new heights by relaunching the White Canvas project.

Essentially, it will see the outdoor areas of the museum transforming into an external exhibition space through temporary art projections. If you’re trying to convince a friend to fall in love with the art world, this is one method that may just do the trick.

We can expect a range of exhibitions and happenings via art projections coming soon, including the highly anticipated Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition. Stay tuned!

And before we forget…

if you are a Leonardo da Vinci fan and haven’t yet made your way to see Saint John the Baptist, now’s the time. The renowned masterpiece set up a temporary home at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in November 2022. It was displayed in the museum’s permanent collection but will be heading back home this year, so you don’t want to miss it.

Learn more here or call the Louvre Abu Dhabi team on 600 565566 for more information.

louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied by Louvre Abu Dhabi and Département des Arts de l’Islam