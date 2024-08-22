#nofilter

I’m pretty self-conscious about a lot of things, and one of the things I worry about is the dull condition of my face. I don’t have severe acne per se, but when one does decide to pop up, the scar lasts for months. I also have to say that my skincare routine is terrible (or close to non-existent) banking on the basics like a facewash and a good (albeit, supermarket-purchased) moisturiser.

So when my birthday was coming up, I wanted to treat myself and accepted an invitation to try the new Hydrafacial treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

There are other spots in Dubai to get your Hydrafacial but Mandarin Oriental Jumeira has partnered with luxury brand 111Skin for their all-new treatment which includes additional steps using masks and additional boosters from Hydrafacial. The Spa also uses the latest Hydrafacial model called ‘Syndeo’ which features advanced attachments, and an upgraded LED mask which leads to your skin looking hydrated, glowing and healthy.

On the day…

I made my way to Mandarin Oriental Jumeira to The Spa where I changed into my bathroom and slippers and took in the silence by the vitality pool. My therapist Indah greeted me a blissful 15 minutes later and led me to the treatment room with the Hydrafacial machine.

She showed me the vials which contained the solutions and serums, she placed them one by one on a little tray and the machine inputted them into the system. She explains that the machine tells her step by step what comes next in the procedure – and there were a lot of them.

First, micellar rose water is applied to remove any traces of makeup before a Vitamin C cleanser is added and massaged into my skin in small circular motions. After my skin was dried with warm mitts, Indah began the lymphatic drainage massage. She then uses a contour gel with the Hydrafacial wand followed by a light serum.

The procedure was daunting, but Indah was lovely and patient with me, answering all my questions, and telling me each step of the process. At any time, if I felt any discomfort Indah told me to let her know. But thankfully, I didn’t feel any pain – just a tiny vacuum sensation as the wand moved across my face.

Next, my face was cleaned and exfoliated once again with the wand using a gentle dab, spread and overlapping stroke technique.

Each step had been thought of in-depth by the Hydrafacial team because although every wand action felt the same, it wasn’t. A different application method was used on the next part of the procedure and instead of warm mitts, cold cotton pads were used to gently wipe my face.

At one point, she told me my skin was looking better already. But she wasn’t done yet. Next came the booster application, which was selected as per the condition of my skin. ‘It helps calm and hydrate the skin’, Indah tells me as she prepares the wand. She gives me a light head massage while the product is absorbed into my skin. B-L-I-S-S!

Next, the Hyradcial machine alerted my therapist to prepare the LED therapy device. Safety goggles on, the light therapy was placed on my head switching between blue light and red light. LED light therapy helps to reduce visible signs of ageing to leave the skin glowing and hydrated. During this step, I was given an arm massage, and I drifted in and out of sleep.

Lastly, a hydrating antiox solution was applied, and finally, I was shown a mirror so I could see the outcome of the treatment. My eyes immediately went to this one pesky acne scar and noticed it was already lighter. In fact, my whole face looked significantly less dull. She ends my treatment with an eye cream, moisturizer and an SPF 30 sunscreen.

Before I went to the relaxation room, Indah caringly advised me to change my cleanser and circles the 111Skin cleanser in the brochure for me. Knowing that I had to make a proper change in my routine for the sake of my skin, I made the purchase (Dhs360).

All in all, the entire treatment takes 90 minutes, but if you get as engrossed as I did, you don’t realise the time passing by. Following the procedure, you can unwind with tea in the relaxation room dotted with private pods.

Post-treatment

I have noticed an improvement in my skin post-treatment. I meticulously use the cleanser, and further ensure my skin is cleaned of all make-up before I go to bed. I even received a compliment during a meeting a week or so after the treatment, saying that my skin didn’t look my age. I did have to clarify if she meant this in a bad way or good, but thankfully it was the latter.

Keen to treat yourself? The 90-minute Mandarin Platinum facial will cost you Dhs1,600. Or you can opt for the 60-minute treatment for Dhs1,200. To book, contact the spa on 04 777 2243 or modub-spa@mohg.com

Do note: If you want to make use of the amenities including the sauna, steam room and vitality pool at the spa, be sure to use them before the treatment. Do note, that it is not recommended to have heat or sun exposure after the Mandarin Platinum HydraFacial treatment as it can interfere with the absorption of products into the deeper layers of the epidermis.

Hydrafacial at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 777 2222, mandarinoriental.com

Images: Supplied