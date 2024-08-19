I got chills, they’re multiplying…

When Beit Sisu reached out to Team What’s On inviting us to check out the new wellness studio in Dubai Media City, we couldn’t refuse. It was located close to HQ and it offered up an experience many people may shudder at. (You’ll see why…)

Beit Sisu is a dedicated space for those seeking to reset, refocus and restart. No, it’s not a gym, not a spa or a salon. It’s a spot that offers contract therapy and it comes equipped with cold plunge baths and a low EMF infrared sauna (dry) with red light therapy. See what I mean about the ‘shudder’ bit?

On the day, we make our way through Arjaan by Rotana Hotel and find the studio where Alicia Payne, the founder of Beit Sisu welcomes us and gives us a tour.

‘Sisu’, she explains, loosely means to ‘find your inner strength to continue in the face of challenges’.

Inside the private suite, our eyes immediately go to the bath where we instinctively dip our fingers in. I shot a nervous glance at Tamara who… on this occasion was videographer of the day. In other words, I was the guinea pig.

The water, we’re told, runs at around three to eight degrees Celsius. Alicia adds that it will help boost circulation, reduce muscle soreness, improve quality of sleep and help mental resilience.

Alicia explains the ‘hot and cold technique’ which includes a few minutes in the cold plunge followed by a sauna session. The sauna comes equipped with a red light therapy tower that will help improve your skin’s appearance, such as reducing wrinkles, scars, redness and acne.

Once the mini-tour was over, it was time to take the plunge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

I stepped inside the changing room inside the suite and into my swimsuit and before I knew it, I was standing on the wooden step bench. I slowly dunked one foot in and said to Tamara, ‘Oh okay, this isn’t so bad…’. The other foot goes in, and that’s when it hits. I pull the skirt of my swimsuit down a little more (yeah, like that will help) and giggle-scream the pain away.

Deep breaths are taken, and I slowly lower myself, getting on one knee… then the other. I experienced the pins and needles effect on my feet and fought the rapid breathing. Once calmer, I shimmy to the back of the tub I slowly elongate my legs and end up more quickly than intended in the sitting position.

I’m not sure if the suites are soundproof, but if they aren’t, Alicia sitting outside in reception would have heard me hooting like some weird owl. I stopped myself and drew my focus back to regulating my breathing.

A little egging on from Tamara and I slowly dunk my arms and hands in. I close my eyes and focus on my breathing, in between the occasional howl and comment. After 40 seconds, I emerged and made my way to the sauna. It bought instant relief and I sat inside the room eyes closed taking in the heat and the red light therapy.

*Beyond the skyscrapers: A wellness lover’s guide to Dubai*

Another three to four minutes later, it was time for round two. This time, knowing what to expect, I dunked in a little quicker. It didn’t feel as cold compared to before… for a while at least.

‘Put your shoulders in’, Tamara chimed. I tried, but I think it was a bit too much for me. I managed to stay in the water a little longer than round one before making my way once again to the sauna.

I completed this cold and hot circuit for another round before I showered (Aesop products provided) and changed. It probably is what people feel after a cold bath, but I felt a little lighter.

Once back in the lobby, I told Alicia that it was a great experience and that I would surely be back. And that is honestly no lie.

Want to try it out?

The studio is home to two private suites with the sauna and cold plunge, and one suite with just the cold plunge, and we have a feeling it’s going to be very popular, especially with the Media City crowd.

You can pick from 30-minute or one-hour sessions, but if you aren’t too sure if you can handle it, there’s no shame in starting with a smaller session. No matter what you pick, you’re sure to walk away feeling better than when you went in. I know I did.

Prices for contrast therapy start from Dhs160 for 30 minutes and for just the cold plunge prices start from Dhs85 for a 15-minute session.

PS – If you don’t have a cheerleading Tamara like I did, don’t worry, you can distract yourself with Netflix or you can put it all aside and listen to some calming and soothing music.

Beit Sisu, Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, open daily 6am to 7pm, @beitsisu