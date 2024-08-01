Night swims, new shows, lunches and more…

The summer months have been treating us well so far, and Dubai has been full of incredible deals and fun things to do this August, so we’ve broken down what’s hot or not with a month-by-month guide to what’s trending and what’s not. From dishes you should be eating to places you should be visiting…

Here is exactly What’s On trend in Dubai this August.

What’s trending

The Sunday lunch

If there is one thing you don’t need to convince us on here at What’s On HQ it’s a rosé all-day day lunch ¬– name a better place to enjoy a stunning free-flow rosé lunch with gorgeous food and beautiful views, than Ce La Vi? We’ll wait.

@celavidubai

The packed lunch

This summer we’re saying out with ordering unhealthy lunches to the office and in with home-cooked leftovers that are absolutely delicious. Enter, Hello Chef, the one-stop shop for all of your cooking needs, the recipes are easy to follow, come with all of the ingredients and it means there will be yummy leftovers for lunch to bring to the office the next day.

@hellochef

The Bite

Based on childhood memories of cooking with his nonna in the kitchen, where she would sneak Chef Rinaldo a small meatball to taste, the iconic polpetta at Monno is the one bite you have to try this month. If you’re there, enjoy the classic and genuinely good Italian food, but be sure to order a polpetta to start.

@monnodubai

The night swim

Night swims are very much in this summer, they’re at the top of our must-try list for you this August. All of the best and prettiest beach clubs and pools are doing them – but if you’re going to try one, we recommend checking out Maison De La Plage for a moonlit swim.

@maisondelaplage_

The series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)



We appreciate that it’s a little bit hot outside and for some of us, that means watching series in the comfort of our own homes as though it were minus temperatures outside. This August Netflix is bringing back the binge-worthy Emily in Paris for a fourth season, as well as introducing Kaos a dark comedy based on Greek mythology that stars the iconic Jeff Goldblum

@netflix

What’s (not) trending

Inconsiderate parking

This might be more of a personal grudge than anything else, but please adhere to the lines in a parking lot. Yes, there is an element of rebellion because “Are we really listening to painted lines on the floor to tell us where to park?” But the answer to that is quite simple: Yes. Yes, we are, there’s enough room for all of us.

Entrance fees that aren’t fully redeemable in the summer

There is no justification for charging exorbitant prices for entrance or a sunbed without the ability to claim that money back in the summer. In peak season, it’s understandable, there’s a high influx of people, and you’re paying for your spot – but when it’s quieter, there is no reason to charge an extreme price and then expect us, your patrons to pay for a spot and then also have to pay extra to enjoy the venue.

Images: Supplied and social