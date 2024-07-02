11 beach clubs in Dubai to enjoy night swims this summer

The party never ends…

Has your favourite beach club closed for the summer? Don’t worry, you can keep the party going and (still beat the heat) with late night swims in Dubai at these bangin’ beach clubs. Here are seven beach clubs where you can go for a night swim in Dubai this summer.

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is offering an exciting evening swim from 8pm to 11pm. Hosted exclusively on Sunday evenings, this package priced at Dhs150 is fully redeemable on food and refreshing beverages.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sun, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 fully redeemable, Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

Terra Solis

The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims. Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.