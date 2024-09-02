This should help ease Dubai traffic…

There will be two new Salik toll gates on the Dubai roads as of November, this will take the total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to 10.

The new Salik roads in Dubai will be the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and the second in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

The Business Bay Crossing gate is set to alleviate traffic congestion by 12 to 15 per cent on Al Khail Road, decrease traffic volume by 10 to 16 per cent on Al Rabat Street, and redirect traffic to Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges and Ras Al Khor Street.

Meanwhile, Al Safa South aims to reduce right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Meydan Street by 15 per cent and optimize traffic flow on Financial Centre, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel streets.

“The addition of new toll gates in two increasingly busy locations marks the latest milestone in the growth plan that we set out at the time of Salik’s initial public offering. Our partnership with RTA in launching these new gates is another important step in our journey to enhancing Dubai’s transport infrastructure with smart and sustainable mobility solutions.” Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik said at the time.

“In line with Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040, which focuses on sustainable and efficient urban growth, we are directly supporting RTA’s objective to optimise travel time and alleviate traffic congestion, and these two new gates aim to improve overall mobility throughout the city, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for road users.”

What is Salik?

Salik, which stands for “clear and moving” in Arabic, is Dubai’s automatic free-flowing road toll collection system. Originally started in 2007, today the Salik system consists of eight toll gates set up around the city.

Motorists are charged Dhs4 to pass through each gate which is automatically deducted from your prepaid account.

