Get ready to step into the old-world glamour of Adaline…

DIFC is already home to some of the hottest restaurants in the city, like Gaia, Zuma and La Petite Maison. But this October, a glamourous new restaurant is set to join its ranks, called Adaline.

From Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me, and Alaya in DIFC, Adaline will launch this October, blending traditional Italian cuisine with a roster of live music to create a vibrant supper club style restaurant. Oozing old school glamour, it’s set to be a vibrant social spot to see and be seen in DIFC’s Gate Village.

Reimagining the grandeur and pizzaz of an intimate dinner party, the restaurant has been designed to capture the essence of the golden jazz age. With a classic nostalgia to the interiors, guests will dine at tables adorned with crisp white tablecloths arranged infront of a grand stage, under the warm glow of sparkling chandeliers.

Guests can look forward to live musical performances that blend jazz and modern soul sounds sure to create a fabulous ambience. During dinner service, the music will provide a thematic backdrop to the dining experience. But once dinner is over, the music goes up and the lights go down, with Adaline transforming into a glittering spot for dancing the night away.

On the food front, Fundamental Hospitality’s star chef Izu Ani will present a menu of timeless Italian classics. It will be paired with a curated drinks menu that honours traditional Italian aperitifs and classic cocktails.

Adaline, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 5pm to late, opening October. @adalinedxb