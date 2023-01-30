Two new DIFC venues and a beach club at La Mer are among the six new openings for Fundamental Hospitality…

The group behind some of Dubai’s biggest homegrown success stories including Gaia and Shanghai Me are set to open six new venues in Dubai this year. Fundamental Hospitality, formerly known as Bulldozer Group, are set to open three new restaurants in DIFC, alongside a burger joint and two new beachside outposts in 2023.

In DIFC, where you’ll already find Fundamental Hospitality’s award-winning homegrown brands Gaia and Shanghai Me, the group will introduce a new concept called Evie’s, which promises imaginative dining and entertainment. Then there’s Kygo, a Japanese omakase restaurant, that will open in Four Seasons DIFC alongside Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar. For more casual bites and light lunches, DIFC diners can look forward to the opening of La Petit Ani, an extension of the group’s La Maison Ani, which will open as a French-Mediterranean boulangerie.

Another casual concept opening under the Fundamental Hospitality umbrella will be Izu Burger Joint, the first of its kind physical space for the Izu Burger brand. This will open in the cool district of Box Park later in 2023.

Then, there’s a duo of brand new beachfront concepts set to open in 2023. Maison La Plage, set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah, is a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. And perhaps the brands most ambitious project to date, Sirene Beach, is described as ‘the coastal evolution of the Dubai-born institution, Gaia.’ Opening as part of a new development called J1 Beach at La Mer, here beachgoers are promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Fundamental Hospitality announced the new Dubai openings alongside ambitious plans to open more than 100 venues around the world in the next five years. The group already operates in Dubai and Doha, with plans to add outposts of their already successful brands in Riyadh, London, Miami and Marbella this year.