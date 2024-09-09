You’ll even get to see the famous Marilyn Monroe portrait…

Pop art. You see it everywhere from Marvel movies to cartoons, tattoos and so on. The art style was made famous by American visual artist, Andy Warhol who painted the famous Campbell Soup Cans and the Marilyn Monroe portrait. And art fans, you’re in luck because you can see his works in person in Dubai this September 2024.

His iconic works will be heading to Dubai for the first time, making this a real treat for art lovers. The exhibition titled Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory will take place at the Foundry in Downtown Dubai from September 16 to October 31, 2024.

Tickets for the exhibition are already on sale for a starting price of Dhs80.

What to expect?

Andy Warhol, also known as the King of Pop Art, is one of the most influential artists in history. During this exhibition in Dubai, several pieces of his work from 1954 to 1987, including the famous Marilyn Monroe portrait, will be on display.

You will connect with the celebrated artist as you explore his works through a series of retro-style rooms that echo the artist’s eclectic vision. In the Studio 54 room, you’ll even be able to immerse yourself in the extravagance of 1970s NYC nightlife.

Ticket information

Want to check out the Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory exhibition? A weekday ticket costs Dhs80, and a weekend ticket costs Dhs100. All ages are welcome. Please note that the Foundry is closed on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Fun fact: Do you know why Andy Warhol loved to paint the famous Campbell’s Soup Cans? The answer is not as complicated as you may think. He loved to paint the soup cans for the very simple reason that he liked soup.

Andy Warhol The Glam Factory, Foundry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 16 to Oct 31, Mon to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 10pm, closed Sun, ticket prices from Dhs80, Tel: (0)4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

Images: Getty Images