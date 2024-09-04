It will be the first professional baseball field in the Middle East and South Asia…

Baseball. It’s a sport that is truly cherished and loved by many countries across the world, including the United States, Canada and even East Asia. It’s rare to hear of a baseball fan here, but this may change very soon because the first professional baseball field and ballpark will soon be built in Dubai.

The ballpark will be constructed within the Sevens sports and entertainment complex on Al Ain Road. Not only will it be the first baseball ground in the UAE, it will be the first in the GCC. It will serve as the only baseball ground across Morocco, India, Bangladesh, and other Southwest Asian countries.

The news was announced by Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia. The name is still not confirmed, but it’s tentatively called Baseball United Ballpark. It will sit next to the cricket ovals at The Sevens.

The baseball park will feature a dual-fibre, synthetic turf playing surface, which has been optimised to ensure performance due to Dubai’s high weather conditions. It will have an LED lighting system, which will generate light from eight towers.

The ballpark will be able to accommodate up to 6,500 fans. Four different seating sections will be available, including an ultra-premium diamond club, optimal sight-line infield boxes, value-priced outfield boxes, and Baseball United’s signature VVIP On-Field Cabanas.

The ballpark’s dimensions have been modelled after one of the most iconic baseball stadiums in the world: the Yankee Stadium in New York City. It will feature a traditional scoreboard modelled after 19th-century professional games in the US.

Baseball United will hold two signature professional events next year—Baseball United Cup (February 22 to March 1, 2025) and Baseball United Season One (October 23 to November 23, 2025) —both of which will take place in the new ballpark.

If things really fall into place, chances are the inaugural Arab Classic will also take place here from November 7 to 10. The event will be the largest baseball national team tournament in the history of the region. It will bring together eight nations including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Images: Baseball United and Unsplash