It will join Ennismore’s recently opened Banyan Tree on the island…

Bluewaters Island is getting a luxe new hotel, Delano Dubai, and it’s opening next month.

Accepting reservations from Monday October 7, Delano is an iconic Miami brand that comes from Ennismore, who already operate the Banyan Tree Dubai on the island.

While Banyan Tree Dubai was a rebrand of Caesars Palace, Delano Dubai will occupy what was formerly Caesars Resort – then Julius Tower. Set to reposition Bluewaters as a luxurious lifestyle destination, the 251-room Delano Dubai promises to be marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special.

The property will have a strong focus on the luxury market, with 84 of the 251 rooms suites, and a collection of those will come with private pools, perfect for a VIP stay. The rooms and suites will culminate into the ultra-luxurious Penthouse, a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom property designed in the signature Delano style.

Room rates start from Dhs1,395, based on a bed and breakfast rate.

The culinary and mixology concepts promise something for everyone. These will include the newly reawakened, opulent and enigmatic Rose Bar, a picture of elite Hollywood glamour and musical greatness, and a legend in the Miami nightlife scene. We also have Tutto Passa, an amber-hued Italian restaurant and terrace, bringing the Amalfi coast to the shores of Bluewaters Dubai. Elsewhere, a collaboration between Paris Society and Rikas Group will see the two hospitality heavyweights bring Maison Revka, a Paris Society hotspot from St Tropez and the French Captial, to Dubai.

Sandwiched between the two hotels, the former Cove Beach club will also be reimagined into a stunning new sun-drenched spot by Rikas Group.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Delano brand, let us acquaint you: born in Miami in 1995, it brought a quieter, more modern luxury to a destination that was known for its loud and gilded approach to five-star hospitality. It fast became the city’s social hub, and while the original is currently closed, it’s now also located in Las Vegas and Paris. Although as of this year, Ennismore has entered a long-term partnership with Cain International to not only reopen the original Delano Miami Beach, but also accelerate the brand’s global growth.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, opening October 7, rates from Dhs1,395. delanodubai.com