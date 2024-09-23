The five-star hotel, complete with a Zuma beach club, is set to open in 2026…

Dubai has no shortage of five-star hotels worth checking out, but it’s safe to say this new addition to La Mer has certainly piqued our interest. Here’s why…

Gran Melia Hotel will be the third opening from world-renowned Melia Hotels in Dubai, joining the stunning desert resort Melia Desert Palm and sleek city stay, ME Dubai. Set to open in 2026, the luxurious hotel will be the group’s first beach resort, sitting on the seafront of Dubai’s new Port de La Mer island.

Gran Melia Dubai will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by MOMA International, the facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars.

In true Dubai style, there will also be a glamourous new beach club situated adjacent to the hotel, but not just any beach club… Zuma Beachhouse. Yes, a gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma Dubai will open in 2025, complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool.

And that’s not all…

Since the demolition of the beloved beachfront destination La Mer, last year, we’ve had a number of exciting announcements about what is to come. And you won’t have to wait until 2026.

Jolting to life later this month, La Mer will see the addition of three swanky new beach clubs and ten licensed restaurants with the launch of J1 Beach. From a beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia and renowned Gigi from St Tropez to a Michelin-Star restaurant and French beach house member’s club, J1 Beach is looking to be nothing short of a foodie and sun-seekers haven.

Gran Melia Dubai, Port de La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Opening 2026. melia.com

Images: Gran Melia