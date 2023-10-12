At the top of La Mer, the gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma will come complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool…

It’s been the hottest dining destination in DIFC for 15 years, and now Zuma is adding a second Dubai venue, this time a gorgeous beach club.

Get ready to enjoy sun-soaked days at Zuma Beachhouse, a seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, which will open at La Mer in 2025.

Inside, guests can look forward to a string of elevated experiences with a Zuma touch. A stretching swimming pool and 140-metre private beach will be the perfect place to soak up the sun on plush day beds, while the lounge and bar will serve as a stunning spot for catching up with friends in a show-stopping setting. Wherever you perch up at Zuma Beachhouse, guests will enjoy the cool sounds of the resident DJ playing lively sets, and of course dine and drink their way through Zuma’s menu of contemporary Japanese flavours and creative mixology. It sounds like the perfect day out to us…

Following on from the huge success of Zuma’s first beach club in Mykonos, Zuma Beachhouse will become the brand’s second self-described lifestyle destination when it opens in two years’ time. The seafront spot will be perched at the top of La Mer, adjacent to the upcoming Gran Melia Dubai, a new five-star hotel that will also open that same year. Overlooking Port de La Mer, Grand Melia Dubai will occupy a double-front beach plot, and benefit from stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf.