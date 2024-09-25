We can’t be making stuff like this up…

Coldplay fans, we have some super news for you! The legendary English rock band have added yet another date to their performance in Abu Dhabi, now bringing the total number of concerts to three.

On September 25, 2024, fans were left disheartened after missing out on tickets for the original performance on January 11, 2025 but perked up instantly when the second show was announced for January 12, 2025. But guess what, it still wasn’t enough, and Coldplay who hate seeing their fans so disheartened have decided to add a THIRD date to the line-up.

This means that Coldplay will now be performing in the capital on Saturday January 11, Sunday January 12 and Tuesday January 14, 2025.

Tickets for the new show on January 14 go on sale on Live Nation (pre-sale) on Thursday, September 26 at 12pm. Remember though, tickets will still fly off the shelves, so don’t forget to pre-register on livenation.me for your exclusive access. We repeat: Do not miss out on this golden opportunity!

The general sale will take place on Friday, September 27 with ticket prices starting from Dhs195.

Similar to the previous two shows, the third show will also take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ticket details

Tickets will be priced at Dhs195 for standard seating (category 6). Additional seated category tickets will be Dhs295 for bronze (category 5), Dhs495 for silver (category 4), Dhs595 for gold (category 3), Dhs695 for ruby (category 2) and Dhs995 for premium (category 1). For standing tickets, expect to pay Dhs395 for general admission (and restricted view tickets), while deluxe tickets – for those looking for a more exclusive experience, will be Dhs1,495.

Do note: there is a limit of four tickets per person and per credit card.

The tour

When the tour lands in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, including We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. But those who’ve been listening to Chris Martin and co since the beginning of their musical journey can also look forward to belting out some of the biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Those that have caught the show elsewhere around the world – or seen videos from the incredible set – will know to expect lasers, fireworks and incredible LED experiences that will make this one of the most memorable concerts the UAE has ever seen.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has travelled Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australasia, selling over 10 million tickets globally and making it the most attended tour by a group in history.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Jan 11, 12 and 14, 2025, from Dhs195. livenation.me