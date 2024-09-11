Celebrations are waiting…

In Dubai, we’re always celebrating something and fireworks are a big part of any celebration. The month of September signals the start of the festive season, the winter time – a time to get out there, get outdoors and enjoy the best of what Dubai has to offer. This month, Riverland is doing just that. Celebrate with fireworks in Dubai.

Head over to the Dubai Parks and Resorts attraction to celebrate the 94th National Day of our neighbours – Saudi Arabia. The space has an exciting array of activities lined up for you and your whole family.

Think thrilling adventures, immersive nature experiences, breathtaking views and exclusive offers, all topped off by dazzling fireworks to celebrate. Visiting Saudi nationals and KSA residents get the whole package at Dubai Park and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark, The Green Planet Dubai, and The View Palm Jumeirah.

Riverland in particular is hosting this incredible firework display, lighting up the sky with the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag – green and white. The show will have two runs – it will take place on Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22 at 9pm.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a more eco-friendly way to celebrate, there will also be stunning laser shows with light, sound and colour, to be held at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. Don’t miss out!

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Sat and Sun, Sep 21 and 22, 9pm, Tel: (800) 2629464, @riverlanddubai

