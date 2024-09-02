Whether you’re a tech-lover or just in need of an upgrade…

Mark your calendars: The latest Apple smartphone, the iPhone 16, is expected to launch this month in the UAE. There will be four different models available: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to an article by Forbes, given Apple’s special launch event is now confirmed for Monday, September 9, the iPhone 16 series is expected to hit UAE shelves on Friday, September 20, and will be available to pre-order on Thursday, September 12.

What features will the new iPhone have?

Per MacRumours, all models will feature the new A18 chip for faster performance, 8GB of memory (instead of 6GB), enhanced microphone to improve Siri’s performance, and a customisable action button (as first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models).

Design-wise, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will keep their classic 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, and offer a new vertically stacked camera design. The Pro models are expected to feature even more upgrades like larger displays, polished titanium finishes, and camera improvements such as a dedicated photo button.

Additionally, Apple is set to introduce two new AirPod earphones, including noise-cancelling for the first time on the mid-range AirPods.

While official prices haven’t been announced yet, the iPhone 16 will be available for pre-order online or in-store at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Yas Mall​. Don’t forget, you can also trade in your current or old iPhone to save money on your next one.

Images: Apple (iPhone 15)