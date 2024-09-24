A long standing icon of luxury on the Palm Jumeirah puts emphasis on personalised experiences to make sure every guest stay is memorable…

In a city like Dubai, where five star resorts are a dime a dozen, it’s difficult to stand out. But there are a collection of stays in this city that are simply a cut above the rest. Whether it be in their grandeur, their dazzling culinary array, or their focus on bespoke and intuitive service. It’s all three of these that make stays at One&Only The Palm so special.

Check in as we check it out…

Location

One of the Palm Jumeirah’s grand dames, One&Only The Palm is now one of three Dubai properties from the purveyors of fine luxury, One&Only. The resort sits pretty on the furthest tip of the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, and you’ll drive past some other well-versed luxury hospitality heavyweights before pulling up at the regal entrance to the resort, including a Raffles, W Hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and the under-construction Six Senses.

Look and feel

There’s something palatial about the grand columns, intricate tiling, and smooth shades of sand, that all give One&Only The Palm the feel of a stately Andalusian villa. But there’s an essence of Arabian splendour to the low-lying resort too, and as you wander the grounds, the pretty lanterns, smooth marble and grand archways offer subtle nods to traditional Arabian aesthetics. This is understated Arabian glamour done discerningly well.

Rooms

The guest rooms are split between the main building, and a collection of exclusive mansions dotted throughout the neatly manicured grounds, all of which open up onto their own slice of golden sand. The latter are the rooms to book for feeling like you’ve checked into your own private beachfront pad, especially the ground floor suites that also have their own swimming pool.

The guest rooms have a contemporary majesty about them that’s instantly relaxing. Our own first floor suite in the Palm Beach Mansions comes with a terrace that looks out to gently swaying palm trees and the calm Arabian sea beyond. Inside, the furnishings are calming and neutral, a spacious seating area and desk are located in the living area, with a walk-through closet leading into the grand marble bathroom, complete with a super-sized rain shower, his and hers sinks, and a sunken tub that encourages pushing dinner reservations later simply to enjoy a relaxing soak. The king sized bed is befitting of the spacious suite, adorned with crisp linens and feather pillows, and presented with homemade chocolates during turn down, which is a lovely touch.

Food and drink

The culinary offering at One&Only The Palm offers something for everyone, but true foodies shouldn’t miss the opportunity to dine at Stay, Yannick Alleno’s 2 Michelin Star restaurant. In a dimly lit and monochrome hued intimate dining room of just 15 tables, chef de cuisine Ilya Evdokimov presents a masterful lesson in French fine dining, with the steamed cheese soufflé and blue lobster a la Bordelaise two of the star dishes from the concise menu.

Elsewhere, guests can look forward to more casual dining at Zest, the hotel’s Italian-focused all-day eatery. Here, breakfast is presented in part as a buffet, where continental stations feature fresh fruits, homemade pastries, and cold cuts, as well as a juice bar where you can make your own creations or try one of their freshly squeezed juices. But there’s also a menu of a la carte options, to ensure your eggs are cooked exactly to order, or you can begin the day on a sweet note, with waffles, pancakes or French toast, each topped up with your own choice of options like fresh berries or swirls of peanut butter or nutella.

Then there’s 101 Dining, Lounge & Marina (pictured above), with its pretty sea-facing terrace and Insta-breaking private dining room, with a wave projection lapping on the floor. While the interiors are a little tired, the menu is injected with flavour, and serves up one of the city’s best lobster pastas, with ribbons of perfectly al dente pasta in just the right amount of sauce topped with chunks of meaty lobster.

Facilites

Three swimming pools spoil guests for choice when they’re looking to retreat from the heat. The newest addition, Safina, is an adults-only oasis set a short stroll or buggy ride away from the main resort, where plush loungers encase a stretching swimming pool – although as there aren’t many of them, they quickly fill up. But the friendly team can’t do enough for guests, and are quick to arrange relaxing areas under the shade of a slightly elevated lounge area. Neat wooden amenity trays stocked with sun screen, fans and even UNO cards for some competitive play, and between serving up refreshing and fruity cocktails, staff pass by to clean sunglasses, top up water, and offer snacks.

Then there’s the Grand Pool, a sprawling 850-metre, temperature-controlled spot where guests are invited to relax on loungers that dot the edge. Or, upgrade your pool day to one of the cabanas, which come with day beds and chairs outdoors, and lounge seating, a TV and even a mini-bar to enjoy a day of fun in the sun.

Then there’s the Guerlain Spa, home to the resort’s third swimming pool, which is as relaxing as it is exclusive, and feels like a hidden oasis for those-in-the-know. The spa entrance, with a grand marble water fountain, sets the tone for a space that sits among Dubai’s finest spas. In the fragrant reception, guests complete consultation forms while sipping on a welcome drink (ours was a zesty mandarin) and freshening up with a chilled towel laced with tonka. You can browse the dazzling array of Guerlain fragrances and products, before retreating to a treatment room for a relaxing hour or so of pampering. The spa’s signature massage using oils inspired by local ingredients, and you’re in charge of the room temperature, music style and lighting to maximise relaxation.

Rates

The GCC summer staycation starts from Dhs2,700 per room per night, inclusive of breakfast, a sundowner aperitif, Aquaventure Waterpark access, and Dhs500 credit to redeem on dining or spa. It’s available until October 13.

Verdict

This is exclusive luxury that’s been perfected overtime, and forgoes the over-the-top statement making Dubai is known for, for a more quiet approach that doesn’t compromise on guest experience.

One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com