Ready to manifest your dreams?

Renowned self-development coach, inspirational speaker, and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi is bringing her transformative live show to the Middle East for the first time this October. And due to the popularity of the first date, a second show has just been added on Tuesday October 15. Both shows will take place at Zabeel Theatre inside Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, where Nafousi is set to share her proven manifestation processes and practical tools designed to help individuals unlock their true potential and create a life filled with joy, fulfilment, and peace.

If her best-selling book, MANIFEST: 7 steps to living your best life, which has changed the lives of millions worldwide, is any indication, this event promises to be nothing short of life-changing.

Throughout the evening, she will showcase her unique 7-step manifestation guide, lead a powerful manifesting meditation, and conclude with a Q&A session.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed by the response to my first live show in Dubai. It is such an honour to have the opportunity to add another event, and I am so thrilled to now be hosting two shows in one of my favourite cities supported by the incredible LC! I can’t wait to connect with even more people and share this special experience with them.” Nafousi said. Tickets are on sale exclusively on Platinumlist, starting from Dhs300 per person.

MANIFEST live with Roxie Nafousi, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, October 15 and 16, doors open at 6.30pm, from Dhs300 per person. 21 years and above. dubai.platinumlist.net

