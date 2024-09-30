The Culinary Arts Group are bringing several new concepts to the city over the next year…

Revolver has been a smash hit success on the competitive Singapore restaurant scene since opening in 2021. And later this year diners in Dubai will be able to get a taste of Revolver’s woodfire Indian dishes, as the restaurant is opening in Business Bay.

A concept from The Culinary Arts Group, Revolver will debut at The Opus, according to The Peak Magazine, and will be four times the size of the Singapore original. The same sleek and sophisticated aesthetic found at the original will translate over to the 140-seater Dubai restaurant, with renders showcasing dark woods, a grand bar, and a roaring woodfire grill as some of the statement interiors. In Dubai, we can expect a similar look and feel, in a restaurant complete with counter seating and a woodfire and binchotan grill and tandoor.

Revolver has become known and loved in Singapore for its bold and creative dishes, largely cooked either over the custom built iron grill (tawa), in the bespoke tandoori oven, or over an open fire. As well as the a la carte menu, Revolver presents an ‘experience’ menu that encourages you to try all the best bits, like the fresh Delhi paneer with winter spinach and lamb chop with creamy Rogan Josh. As per The Peak, this will also form part of the Dubai menu, with some additional local influences.

While Revolver will be the first concept Singapore-born The Culinary Arts Group brings to Dubai, it won’t be the only one. The group’s culinary director, Tristin Farmer, who foodies may remember from his time at the helm of Marina Social Dubai several years ago, will return to the city to create his own concept. After departing Singapore’s three Michelin Star restaurant Zen at the start of the year, Farmer told Tatler Asia that it was his “lifelong ambition to open my own restaurant and what better place to do it than in Dubai.” Although not much is known about the concept yet, it’s set to a brasserie inspired by the star chef’s global travels, and is likely to open early next year.

Alongside Revolver, The Culinary Arts Group are also set to bring modern grill Maison Dali, inspired by the Spanish artist Salvador Dalí, to The Opus. There are also plans in the pipeline for a Dubai iteration of the group’s sushi-kappo restaurant, Hamamoto.

Images: Revolver Singapore / Instagram