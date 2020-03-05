The stunning futuristic hotel was designed by Zaha Hadid…

The much-anticipated ME Dubai hotel, a branch world-renowned Melia hotels, has finally opened its doors in Business Bay. The 93-room property resides within The Opus in Business Bay, an asymmetric architectural marvel designed by the late Zaha Hadid.

All of the furniture within the hotel was also either personally selected or designed by the great architect, in her last project before she passed. The entire hotel, from the lobby to the spa and the rooms has a hyper-modern, futuristic design in Hadid’s signature curvaceous style.

A tapas restaurant has already launched inside ME Dubai, called Central, which also serves as the property’s all-day dining outlet. Soon to follow will be the long-awaited third branch of popular modern-American restaurant, The Maine, and famed London export Roka.

What’s On has already had a sneak peek around the space where Maine Land Brasserie will soon open. It’s a stunning, light and airy space paired with deep oaky furniture and luxurious tiling. Maine founder Joey Ghazal has assured us we won’t have to wait long to see the finished result.

Roka is part of the same family as stalwart Dubai restaurant Zuma, and will also serve premium Japanese cuisine. The menu will include a mix of the London outlet’s signature dishes as well as a few new plates especially for the new venue.

A rooftop bar, similar to the one located atop ME London, was also rumoured to open in Dubai soon however this project has now been placed on hold. The five-star hotel is open now and has launched an introductory offer with up to 30 per cent off, meaning room rates starting from Dhs1.029 plus taxes.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, open now. Tel: (04) 525 2500. melia.com