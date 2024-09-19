This here the second edition…

Sound Meditation with Linda is back this month, after a very successful launch last month. This is the second edition and will be held on September 22, 10am at THEATRE, VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates.

At this sound meditation session, you’ll be taken through a guided journey of self-discovery with Linda Chambers-Cochrane, a holistic wellness and fitness expert. The session has two components – 15 minutes of guided meditation and 60 minutes of sound meditation.

If you’re unfamiliar with sound meditation, this is a form of sound therapy meant to put your brain into deep relaxation. Sound is used as a tool to cultivate and support deep relaxation to create a gentle yet powerful experience that will heal the body, clear the mind and centre your attention to the present.

How does it work? Studies have shown that certain frequencies can entrain brainwave patterns. For example, binaural beats, which involve playing two slightly different frequencies in each ear, have been found to synchronize brainwaves and induce states of calmness and focus.

Sit back and relax in the comfort of fully reclining heated chairs, complete with blankets and pillows. This is a unique experience you don’t want to miss. Advance tickets are now on sale starting Dhs250.

You can make your bookings through voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app to book through there. Reserve your spot before they all sell out.

Images: Supplied