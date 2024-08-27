15 of the best things to do in Dubai this September
The weather is finally getting cooler…
September is arguably our favourite time of the year here at What’s On HQ. The weather is cooling down, our inboxes are starting to fill up again and Dubai is becoming full of fun and entertaining things to do once more. September in Dubai is a great time, concerts are picking up, the beach clubs are reopening and there are plenty of wonderful things to do.
Here are 15 of our favourite things to look forward to in Dubai this September.
The king of pop art
View this post on Instagram
When: Sept 16 to Oct 31
See works of art by Andy Warhol, one of the most influential artists in history, right here in Dubai. He is the artist who painted the famous Campbell Soup Cans and the Marilyn Monroe portrait. Several pieces of his work from 1954 to 1987 will be on display
Bailando, Bailando
When: September 15
The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.
Grab your passport, sort of
View this post on Instagram
When: From September 12
Avli, by tashas has joined forces with MMI to launch a special wine pairing series where guests are invited to enjoy a range of incredible global wines that will come with a menu in the form of a passport. Your passport will guide you through Greece, Italy, South Africa and more as you explore the tasting journey. The first even will take place at Avil by tashas and will cost Dhs595. Further events will take place periodically throughout the month at various tashas brands so keep your eyes peeled on their socials.
Finding zen, again
The reopening coincides with SEVA’s 10th anniversary, SEVA will be reopening this September. Expect the same wonderful peaceful vibes synonymous with SEVA, but backed with comprehensive upgrades and new offerings across its wellness, dining and retail space.
sevaexperience.com | @sevaexperience | @sevatable.
Sandcastles in the sand
When: As of August 29
The beloved Atlantis beach club, White Beach is officially opening its doors once again. Just in time for September and the start of the winter season. Bringing back the same incredible energy that White Beach is known for, we cannot be more excited to see what the season will bring with all the openings this September.
Caught in a love triangle
When: September 13 to 15
Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida returns to Dubai Opera due to popular demand. Follow Aida, the princess of Ethiopia, who falls in love with Egyptian General, Radamès, a man already smitten with Aida. When he is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia, Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and country.
No oompa loompas here
When: September 18 to 20
The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai which translates to Chocolate and Pastry Fair, will take place at the beautiful Madinat Jumeirah. The fair celebrates everything sweet in life from chocolates to pastries, gelato and even coffee. You can get your tickets here for just Dhs55.
Exo-Exo
When: September 20
Suho, star of one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups – EXO, returns to Dubai this month to perform a threehour show at The Agenda in Internet City. Expect a mix of Suho’s solo tracks annd some EXO classics paired with spectacular stage effects and choreography. xoxo
Ice, Ice, Baby
When: September 22
The brrr-illiant Ice Warrior Challenge is returning this year. The race takes place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the popular Ski Dubai Mall of the Emirates. Registrations for the popular event will be open only until September 19, 2024, so if you’re up for the challenge, make sure you register for a spot here.
Metal Finnish
When: September 13
Heavy metal music fans, Finnish band Apolyptica is making their way to Dubai bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy.
Unbelievable Teqqers
When: Until September 5
Dubai Sports World is closing, which means it’s your last chance to try out a number of sporting activities. From teqball to basketball, padel, cricket, and more, you may discover a sport you love and are good at. The gym is also free to use and there are fitness classes and family-friendly activities for all abilities and ages.
Robby’s got a brand-new brunch
When: Saturdays throughout September
Award-winning Italian dining concept Roberto’s in DIFC has launched an all-new Sorrento Brunch with culinary delights from southern Italy. Expect a lively atmosphere with an upbeat DJ, drummer performance, dancers and some drool-worthy dishes.
Au Clair De la Lune
When: Until September 15
Maison de la Plage’s night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. For Dhs250 you will get a luxurious sunbed by the pool with Dhs100 redeemable on the the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for drinks by the pool.
Dip, dive and a divine massage
When: Until September 30
Enjoy ‘me time’ at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa with this cool daycation deal. For Dhs695, you can relax with a 60-minute massage or facial, after which you can indulge in a healthy two-course lunch at boho-chic Café Nikki. And after, you can enjoy complimentary pool and beach access. Pure bliss.
A dining pho-nomenon
When: From September 1
Homegrown Vietnamese Foodies is opening its eighth and largest branch at Arabian Ranches III community. Expect all your favourite dishes including the 14-hour bone broth and grilled duck breast, served up from the glorious open kitchen. It will also be the first branch to launch a breakfast menu.
Images: Supplied and Getty