The weather is finally getting cooler…

September is arguably our favourite time of the year here at What’s On HQ. The weather is cooling down, our inboxes are starting to fill up again and Dubai is becoming full of fun and entertaining things to do once more. September in Dubai is a great time, concerts are picking up, the beach clubs are reopening and there are plenty of wonderful things to do.

Here are 15 of our favourite things to look forward to in Dubai this September.

The king of pop art

When: Sept 16 to Oct 31

See works of art by Andy Warhol, one of the most influential artists in history, right here in Dubai. He is the artist who painted the famous Campbell Soup Cans and the Marilyn Monroe portrait. Several pieces of his work from 1954 to 1987 will be on display

@foundrydowntown

Bailando, Bailando

When: September 15

The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.

@cocacolaarena

Grab your passport, sort of

When: From September 12

Avli, by tashas has joined forces with MMI to launch a special wine pairing series where guests are invited to enjoy a range of incredible global wines that will come with a menu in the form of a passport. Your passport will guide you through Greece, Italy, South Africa and more as you explore the tasting journey. The first even will take place at Avil by tashas and will cost Dhs595. Further events will take place periodically throughout the month at various tashas brands so keep your eyes peeled on their socials.

@avlibytashas

Finding zen, again

The reopening coincides with SEVA’s 10th anniversary, SEVA will be reopening this September. Expect the same wonderful peaceful vibes synonymous with SEVA, but backed with comprehensive upgrades and new offerings across its wellness, dining and retail space.

sevaexperience.com | @sevaexperience | @sevatable.

Sandcastles in the sand

When: As of August 29

The beloved Atlantis beach club, White Beach is officially opening its doors once again. Just in time for September and the start of the winter season. Bringing back the same incredible energy that White Beach is known for, we cannot be more excited to see what the season will bring with all the openings this September.

@whitebeach

Caught in a love triangle

When: September 13 to 15

Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida returns to Dubai Opera due to popular demand. Follow Aida, the princess of Ethiopia, who falls in love with Egyptian General, Radamès, a man already smitten with Aida. When he is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia, Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and country.

@dubaiopera

No oompa loompas here

When: September 18 to 20

The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai which translates to Chocolate and Pastry Fair, will take place at the beautiful Madinat Jumeirah. The fair celebrates everything sweet in life from chocolates to pastries, gelato and even coffee. You can get your tickets here for just Dhs55.

Exo-Exo

When: September 20

Suho, star of one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups – EXO, returns to Dubai this month to perform a threehour show at The Agenda in Internet City. Expect a mix of Suho’s solo tracks annd some EXO classics paired with spectacular stage effects and choreography. xoxo

@agendadubai

Ice, Ice, Baby

When: September 22

The brrr-illiant Ice Warrior Challenge is returning this year. The race takes place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the popular Ski Dubai Mall of the Emirates. Registrations for the popular event will be open only until September 19, 2024, so if you’re up for the challenge, make sure you register for a spot here.

premieronline.com

Metal Finnish

When: September 13

Heavy metal music fans, Finnish band Apolyptica is making their way to Dubai bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy.

@agendadubai

Unbelievable Teqqers

When: Until September 5

Dubai Sports World is closing, which means it’s your last chance to try out a number of sporting activities. From teqball to basketball, padel, cricket, and more, you may discover a sport you love and are good at. The gym is also free to use and there are fitness classes and family-friendly activities for all abilities and ages.

@dubaisportsworld

Robby’s got a brand-new brunch

When: Saturdays throughout September

Award-winning Italian dining concept Roberto’s in DIFC has launched an all-new Sorrento Brunch with culinary delights from southern Italy. Expect a lively atmosphere with an upbeat DJ, drummer performance, dancers and some drool-worthy dishes.

@robertosdubai

Au Clair De la Lune

When: Until September 15

Maison de la Plage’s night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. For Dhs250 you will get a luxurious sunbed by the pool with Dhs100 redeemable on the the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for drinks by the pool.

@maisondelaplage_

Dip, dive and a divine massage

When: Until September 30

Enjoy ‘me time’ at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa with this cool daycation deal. For Dhs695, you can relax with a 60-minute massage or facial, after which you can indulge in a healthy two-course lunch at boho-chic Café Nikki. And after, you can enjoy complimentary pool and beach access. Pure bliss.

@nikkibeachdubai

A dining pho-nomenon

When: From September 1

Homegrown Vietnamese Foodies is opening its eighth and largest branch at Arabian Ranches III community. Expect all your favourite dishes including the 14-hour bone broth and grilled duck breast, served up from the glorious open kitchen. It will also be the first branch to launch a breakfast menu.

@vietnamesefoodies

