They’re the 00s band behind hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It, and if you want to see The Streets live in Dubai, then this is your chance: the Brit band are coming to the city this November.

Headlining a one-off gig at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday November 30th, Mike Skinner and his crew will bring their unique fusion of hip-hop and garage to a high-energy performance in City Walk. A unique and charismatic performance, Skinner fuses The Streets’ sing-along hits with his signature storytelling that makes every gig an unforgettable experience.

Blending gritty realism and diverse musical influences, The Streets’ concert will take fans through the band’s two-decade-strong discography. It promises to be a memorable experience filled with dynamic beats, personal touches, and a genuine connection between artist and audience.

Tickets are available now, priced from Dhs250 for standing tickets. Lower Tier B tickets are priced at Dhs295, while Lower Tier A tickets are Dhs350.

More big gigs

It’s shaping up to be a big season of music at the Coca-Cola Arena, with something for everyone. On October 13, you can rock out to Kasabian, then rap along to Tyga on October 19. On November 16, Wiz Khalifa will Roll Up, then we’ll be Livin’ La Vida Loca with Ricky Martin in December.

The Streets, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Saturday November 30, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Supplied